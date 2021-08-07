5 GTA Vice City characters that define the game

GTA Vice City is one of the most fondly remembered GTA games, and its iconic cast plays a large role in that.

This game has a multitude of memorable characters, with some of them only having a brief appearance and others playing a more significant role. Some characters of the latter type even stand out for their iconic personalities.

So much so that they practically define GTA Vice City when their names are brought up.

There won't be any wild choices for a list like this one. Although one could argue about their subjective rankings, it's hard to refute that these are some of GTA Vice City's most iconic and relevant characters. They tend to get the most discussion in online forums, and it's easy to see why.

Five of the most recognizable GTA Vice City characters

5) Sonny Forelli

Sonny Forelli (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sonny mostly appears in phone calls throughout GTA Vice City, but it's easy to remember him for being the dastardly villain that tried to rob Tommy of his hard-earned money. His colorful personality makes his few appearances memorable, especially since he's one of the few threats to Tommy's power.

He even convinces Lance Vance to betray Tommy Vercetti in the final mission of the game. Tommy Vercetti wasted 15 years of his life because of Sonny, so it's understandable that Tommy got a little greedy and kept all of the power to himself in Vice City.

4) Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tommy Vercetti's sleazy lawyer is also one of the most memorable and entertaining characters in GTA Vice City. He's slimy and pathetic, but he's also one of Tommy Vercetti's trusted allies.

His missions, early on, serve as tutorials and are easy enough for most players to get through without much hassle. Given that most of this happens at the beginning of the game, even players who quit midway through a GTA Vice City playthrough can remember him.

3) Ricardo Diaz

Ricardo Diaz is a violent drug trafficker whose questionable behavior makes him prone to outbursts. This is the same man who shot a VCR that didn't work, only to be told that it wasn't plugged in.

He's the first major villain that players have to kill in GTA Vice City, and he's an easy villain to hate. Diaz is ruthless and is the one responsible for the predicaments that Lance Vance and Tommy Vercetti find themselves in.

2) Lance Vance

Lance Vance (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lance Vance is easily one of the most important and fondly remembered characters from GTA Vice City. His ridiculous name and inferiority complex are some of his most memorable traits, especially since he has one of the largest roles in GTA Vice City.

Although he shows up as a pilot at the beginning of the game, he only later introduces himself to Tommy after the latter kills Leo Teal. From there, he seems like a cool and reliable ally, although he slowly succumbs to his own vices as the story progresses.

1) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti is the most powerful man by the end of GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main protagonist of GTA Vice City is, unsurprisingly, one of the best characters that defines the game. Anybody who has played GTA Vice City will know who he is, and his personality makes him hard to forget (unlike some previous GTA protagonists).

His Hawaiian shirt is iconic, and Ray Liotta does a good job voicing Tommy Vercetti in a way that makes him feel alive. He is seen in every mission of the game, which means that the overall storyline largely revolves around him.

In some ways, Tommy Vercetti was the first great protagonist in the GTA series. His rise to power parallels some popular 80s media, and there's seldom a dull moment to be had when Tommy Vercetti does something.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul