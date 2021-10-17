GTA Vice City is a game that defined the story telling aspect in the GTA series. With the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition getting closer, players can't wait to see their favorite characters from GTA Vice City return in HD.

GTA Vice City is one of the most iconic games from the franchise. Many players love the retro neon esthethic of GTA Vice City and the fact that it was the first 3D era title with a voiced protagonist. Players are looking forward to being able to play the games in HD and interact with some of the most memorable characters in gaming history.

Rockstar Games is releasing GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition as a celebration of the 20 year anniversary of GTA 3. Here is a list of all the characters fans are excited to see in the remaster of GTA Vice City.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

5 GTA Vice City characters that fans are excited to see in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

5) Sonny Forelli

"Times are changing. The families can't keep their backs turned while our enemies reap the rewards. So we send someone down to do the dirty work for us and cut ourselves a nice, quiet slice..." - Sonny Forelli

Sonny Forelli is an Italian-American mobster who is a friend and boss of protagonist Tommy Vercetti. Sonny starts off as a friend, but is soon revealed as the antagonist of the story.

Sonny makes Tommy's life very difficult and always keeps him on the edge. His edgy personality and the way he used to treat Tommy makes him a memorable character that players are looking forward to seeing with the release of GTA Trilogy.

4) Ken Rosenberg

"Do I look like I could intimidate a jury? I couldn't intimidate a child - and believe me, I've tried." - Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg is one of Tommy's best friends in the game and has always been there for the protagonist. He appears as the deuteragonist in GTA Vice City and always supports Tommy when he is in need. Ken's funny personality leads to some of the best cutscenes in the game. Players are excited to see their favorite side-kick in HD with the release of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

3) Aunty Poulet

"Come in, my dear, and rest your soul." - Aunty Poulet

Auntie Poulet is a character in the GTA Vice City who appears as a main character in the game. Poulet is an elderly Haitian matriarch who is the leader of the Haitian gang. Known for her Voodoo potions, Auntie Poulet instantly became a fan favorite and players can't wait to see her in the HD remaster.

2) Lance Vance

"It's time for the 'Lance Vance Dance!" - Lance Vance

Lance Vance, one of the antagonists in GTA Vice City who starts off by being Tommy's friend, only to betray him in the end. He has a very fun personality and is known for his dialog. His betrayal teaches players not to trust anyone in the GTA universe. He has a very strong personality that players want to see in the GTA Trilogy remaster.

1) Tommy Vercetti

"Yeah, my old man used to work on these. I used to spend the evenings with him cleaning the rollers. I was gonna follow him in his trade but... I lived a different life." - Tommy Vercetti

Last but not least is the protagonist of GTA Vice City, Tommy Vercetti. He is known for his wit and humor and makes for an extremely memorable character in the game. Tommy Vercetti was also the first protagonist in the GTA series with a voice actor. By the time players finish playing the game and completing GTA Vice City, they form a strong bond with Tommy and they can't wait to get back in his shoes when they get their hands on the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Edited by Danyal Arabi