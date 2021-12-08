5 GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Easter eggs that are still in the game

Easter eggs are often a blast for gamers to discover, with GTA Vice City Definitive Edition keeping most of the original ones intact.

However, the game also makes some new references and nods to the later titles in the series. For clarity, this article will only cover the old Easter eggs that are still around in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

One can describe Easter eggs as hidden messages or features in a video game. Many of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition's Easter eggs are well-known, especially since the original game was beloved back in its heyday.

Five Easter eggs in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

5) Apartment 3c

Some Easter eggs can reference popular movies. Naturally, Scarface serves as one of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition's most notable sources of inspiration. One of the more hidden references comes in the form of Apartment 3c.

There is nothing indicating that a player can visit it, although its general popularity as an Easter egg makes it easy to find. For those that don't know where it is, it's in one apartment in Ocean Beach (south of the Pay 'n' Spray).

4) Rockstar Pool

The pool is in the shape of the Rockstar Logo (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although it would feel clunky to swim through in real life, the legendary Rockstar Pool is still in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. It's worth noting that the older versions of the GTA Trilogy had the minimap displaying the wrong logo. Back then, it was a six-sided star rather than a five-sided one.

Ignoring that, the pool is shaped after Rockstar Games' iconic logo. There is also a flamethrower spawn here, and its proximity to the Vercetti Estate makes it easy to find.

3) Sleeping with the fishes

The infamous concrete shoes Easter egg (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sleeping with the fish is an idiom that refers to some poor sap being disposed of in a body of water. Typically, it was used in mafia films, where a person would have concrete shoes, thus forcing them to drown.

There is an Easter egg depicting that in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. There aren't too many changes between the model's look now compared to back then, but the water looks noticeably different.

This Easter egg is between Leaf Links and Downtown.

2) Shooting at the moon with a sniper rifle

This easter egg looks even better now than it did back then (Image via Rockstar Games)

The original GTA games had an Easter egg where players could use a sniper rifle to shoot at the moon, thus changing its size. It looks much better now, given that the Definitive Edition has better graphics than the original games.

It's an interactive Easter egg, making it more engaging than most static ones that the player doesn't have direct control over. Like in the original game, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition's moon has a few sizes before it loops back to its smallest one.

1) Chocolate Easter egg

The chocolate Easter egg was one of GTA Vice City's most notable Easter eggs of all time. Unsurprisingly, it's still available to see in the Definitive Edition, and the requirements to see it haven't changed.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition players have to jump through a window near the Vice City News building. Remember, the jump is on the northwesternmost side of the helipad.

