5 GTA Vice City features that will be more exciting in the remastered GTA Trilogy

GTA Vice City is a fan-favorite classic from the series. When it was released back in 2002, the game had many new features that made it stand out compared to its predecessor GTA 3. Some of the highlights were a vibrant color scheme, a charismatic protagonist who could speak, and an immersive storyline.

With the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition less than two weeks away, many players are counting down the seconds before they can experience the beautiful world of Vice City once again.

Aside from polished graphics, the remastered version promises to have quality-of-life improvements like a weapons wheel, among other things. In this article, we list five features which could make playing the remastered GTA Trilogy more exciting.

5 features in GTA Vice City that will be more exciting in the remastered GTA Trilogy

5) Robberies

Store robberies were introduced in GTA Vice City. Players could walk into a store and point their gun at the cashier to make him empty the cash register. There are a total of 15 stores in the original game that players can rob, and they can't wait to see how the robbing mechanics will be improved upon in the remastered version.

4) Unique Stunt Jumps

There are 36 unique stunt jumps in GTA Vice City. Many players love completing the list of all the stunt jumps in the game. Players receive a money reward for doing these jumps and upon completing the 36th jump, they receive $10,000. Players will be eager to see if the stunt jumps play out even more spectacularly in the remastered trilogy.

3) Rampages

Rampages in GTA Vice City are one of the most fun things to do in the game. In order to complete the challenge, players need to kill a specific number of enemies or destroy vehicles within two minutes. There are 35 rampage missions in GTA Vice City and completing them is one of the highlights of the game for any player.

With scope for added detail and possibly more on-screen chaos, the rampages could take on a whole new level of excitement in the remastered version of the game.

2) Mobile Phone

GTA Vice City was the first game to introduce the mobile phone in the series. Before GTA Vice City, players used to have a pager in the game through which they would receive messages and mission updates. Players can't wait to see the remastered version of the old school mobile phone and whether Rockstar adds new features to it.

1) Nightclub

The beautiful neon colors of GTA Vice City mostly come from the infamous nightlife at places like the Malibu Club, which is the first interactive nightclub in the series. Players can also purchase this club later in the game and use it as a meeting place to stage a heist. Players can't wait to once again experience the series' first nightclub in the Definitive Edition of the game.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee