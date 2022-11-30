5 GTA Vice City missions that stand the test of time

Some of the most fun missions in GTA Vice City can still elicit the same experience today. With a newfound perspective 20 years later, some missions hold up better than others. Something like "Death Row" and "Demolition Man" wouldn't be acceptable today due to frustrating difficulty. Conversely, some missions would still be enjoyable by modern standards.

With some reworking, these GTA Vice City missions could easily hold up today

5) Pizza Boy

This classic side mission proves that honest work pays off in GTA Vice City. It's a simple job, but the novelty of it doesn't wear off too quickly. There is something funny about a dangerous criminal riding a scooter and delivering hot slices of pizza.

Of course, the mission structure ensures that it can be repeated in any future game without feeling outdated. The best part is that GTA Vice City rewards players with a 50% health increase. It's a very satisfying feeling when players complete this primary objective.

4) Phnom Penh '86

Rail shooters were among the first missions in the series in first-person mode. Phnom Penh '86 makes excellent use of this perspective, so much so that it would still work very well today. Players will get a great aerial view of the city while shooting down several minions on top of a mansion.

It's a fun and hectic mission that tests players' skills while aiming. Something like this could quickly be done today, but on a far greater scale than the original GTA Vice City.

3) All Hands on Deck!

GTA Vice City players must prove to Cortez that they are worth at least ten guns. As the cruise ship escapes the port, several French agents will chase after the player. They can shoot them down before they get on their boats if they are fast enough since the mission rewards quick reflexes.

Of course, the rest of the mission won't be easy since the enemies have set up a blockade near a bridge. Players will have to destroy multiple boats and even a helicopter while escaping. It was quite the explosive finish to a string of Cortez missions in GTA Vice City.

2) Publicity Tour

GTA Vice City players will have to drive a limo rigged to explode if they move too slow. Of course, Love Fist steals the show with their comedic banter. Rockstar is well known for combining humor and drama in efficient ways. Despite the rainy atmosphere, the mission doesn't take itself too seriously.

As long as the players drive back and forth on long stretches of road, they should be good to go. The mission concept itself can be reused with the right map environment. Best of all, it's a different experience from the usual running and gunning the series loves to do.

1) Keep Your Friends Close...

Players want to feel empowered. There is no more incredible feeling than getting rid of all their enemies in one fell swoop. In the final mission of GTA Vice City, players have to defend themselves inside their luxurious mansion as several enemies spawn from within.

This mission has just the right amount of pickups for health, armor, and weapons. Players can even approach their enemies from different routes. Tommy Vercetti will stand tall over the likes of Sonny Forelli and Lance Vance, further subverting the Scarface comparisons.

