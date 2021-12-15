How to deliver pizza in GTA Vice City

Tommy Vercetti of GTA Vice City doesn't just deal with drugs and violence. He can sometimes work for the Well Stacked Pizza Co. All he needs to do is get on the Pizza Boy scooter. Players can perform these optional side missions for some extra cash. They will be handsomely rewarded for their efforts in the end.

GTA Vice City players can earn a different type of dough by delivering pizzas. But before that, GTA Vice City players need to figure out how to deliver pizzas. It's one of the very few times players will do something legal.

The controls are simple and easy to learn, but the hard part is getting to the customers. These pizza missions aren't too difficult once the player gets the hang of it.

A GTA Vice City guide on how to deliver pizzas

GTA Vice City is one of the very few games that allow players to deliver pizza. It requires using a Pizza Boy, which can be found in a few locations. Here is what they need to learn before they begin the mission.

How to use a Pizza Boy

GTA Vice City players should go to any Well Stacked Pizza and find a nearby Pizza Boy to start the mission. They must deliver pizzas to a certain number of customers. Afterwards, the player must return to Well Stacked Pizza to pick up more deliveries. They should be careful not to let the time limit expire.

Players make their deliveries by throwing a box at NPCs. They must look to their side and then deliver the pizza to perform this action. Here is the control scheme for each specific platform:

PlayStation : Look to the left/right with L2/R2 , then press Circle

: Look to the left/right with , then press Xbox : Look to the left/right with LB/RB , then press B

: Look to the left/right with , then press Switch : Look to the left/right with L2/R2 , then press A

: Look to the left/right with , then press PC: Look to the left/right with Q/E, then press Left Mouse Click

Before delivering the pizza, it's a good idea to slow down and carefully aim. Each customer has a pink arrow pointing directly at them. Players have to throw the pizza box right at the customer. If they miss, it will count as a lost pizza box. Players only have a certain amount before they go back.

Rewards for completing this mission

GTA Vice City players only have to complete ten levels to obtain their rewards. They will receive a maximum health increase of 150 rather than the usual 100, which will be helpful for some of the more difficult missions. Players will also get $5,000 and get one step closer to 100% completion.

The Pie Guy achievement

GTA Vice City completionists want more than just beating the game 100%. They also want to collect every single achievement in the game. Pie Guy just so happens to be one of them. Below is a brief description of how to complete this achievement:

"Deliver 10 pizzas."

It's that simple, so players should have no trouble getting this one. There are several achievements in GTA Vice City, but this is one of the easiest.

