5 hidden Easter Eggs in GTA San Andreas that fans must know

One of the best things about Grand Theft Auto (GTA) San Andreas is the ample activities available besides main story missions. Players can spend hours exploring its open-world map that consists of multiple cities, countryside, and even a desert. It is also full of secrets and Easter Eggs that are quite fun to discover; however, finding them might take some time as their locations are not marked on the map.

San Andreas came out in 2004 and was well ahead of its time. It is arguably the best entry in the franchise for many in the gaming community. With that said, let's take a look at five hidden Easter Eggs in GTA San Andreas that are must-know.

GTA San Andreas hidden Easter Eggs: RIP opposition, Kruton 9000, and more

1) There are no Easter Eggs

Perhaps the best Easter Egg in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is no Easter Egg. A sign on the Gant Bridge says, "There are no Easter Eggs up here. Go away." which is the developer teasing players on the hunt for them in the game.

The sign is placed on top of one of the bridge's towers; hence, the best way to reach it is by using a Jetpack. A similar message is also present in the GTA 3 map for players who get inside a rather inaccessible area.

2) Rockstar Games' titles merchandise

Some of the hardest missions in GTA San Andreas are assigned by a minor character known as Zero. He owns a shop in San Fierro that has interesting references to some of the other titles developed by Rockstar Games.

These include action figures of characters from Manhunt as well as those of Tommy Vercetti and Lance Vance from Grand Theft Auto Vice City. The next game in this series might also be set in Vice City, but that can only be confirmed once the GTA 6 trailer releases.

3) RIP Opposition

One of the tombstones in a graveyard in Hashbury, San Fierro, reads, "RIP Opposition 1997 - 2004". This is a reference to all of Rockstar Games' competition that tried to replicate the success of Grand Theft Auto but failed to do so. A few lines of dialogue in one of San Andreas' missions also take shots at the Driver franchise.

The Driver games had sandbox elements somewhat similar to Grand Theft Auto but could never match the quality and level of detail in the latter. The tombstone in Hashbury is just Rockstar's declaration of the studio comprehensively beating its competitors.

4) Kruton 9000

Rockstar Games' Kruton 9000 in San Andreas. (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Kutron 9000 is a computer that has appeared multiple times in Grand Theft Auto's 3D Universe. Players can find it in Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and Michelle Cannes' garage in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. It is interesting to note that Kruton 9000's appearance doesn't change much despite the three titles taking place in separate decades.

Rockstar is known for making pop-culture references in its titles, and the name Kruton 9000 might be a combination of the HAL 9000 from the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey and Kryten from Red Dwarf. Similar references also appear at various other moments in the game.

5) Shooting the moon changes its size

Shooting the moon with a Sniper Rifle in Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City changes its size. This Easter Egg is also present in GTA San Andreas and can only be discovered if a player, for some reason, decides to attack the celestial body with that particular weapon.

Doing so makes the moon larger a few times until it goes back to its default dimensions. It is unclear what this actually refers to, but is a long-running Easter Egg in the franchise's 3D Universe.

