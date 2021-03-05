5 most iconic female characters in the GTA franchise

The GTA franchise is full of wonderful, iconic female characters.

When people think of the series, they often overlook the female characters. More often than not, women serve as eye candy throughout these games. Strong female characterization might be lacking in the GTA franchise, but that doesn't mean that some women don't have their iconic moments.

With rumors of GTA 6 having a female protagonist, it would be delightful to take a glance at some of the most iconic female characters seen throughout the franchise.

Any female GTA character is applicable for a list like this, including those not guaranteed to be women. As long as the character can be a woman (like most avatar characters), they should qualify for a list of iconic female characters within the GTA franchise.

It doesn't matter if they sided with the protagonist or against them; as long as they're memorable, they should be considered iconic enough to count.

Top five iconic female characters in GTA

#5 - Female GTA Online protagonist

The female GTA Online protagonist is iconic in the GTA community (Image via DonxRaja ØG, YouTube)

The GTA Online protagonist would rank a lot higher if it weren't for the fact that this character is just an avatar.

However, as the option to choose a female one exists, it is worth noting that the GTA Online protagonist accomplishes a lot throughout GTA Online events, making her one of the most successful characters in GTA history.

She is also the most noteworthy female GTA protagonist. The ones in the 2D Universe had no character and were nothing more than just a few adjusted pixels with different colors.

The female GTA Online protagonist is iconic in the GTA community, as many players also try to create a smart-looking one and often use YouTube videos to conceive the perfect protagonist (similar to how some people use the Sims franchise).

#4 - Mercedes Cortez

Whether it's Love Fist or InterGlobal Studios, Mercedes' loyalty towards Tommy Vercetti is admirable (Image via bluewickedbehemoth, DeviantArt)

Promiscuity doesn't necessarily mean a female character is terrible, and Mercedes Cortez is the prime example of that. True, she sleeps around, but she does genuinely care for Tommy Vercetti.

It is a shame that Rockstar Games cut content that explored Mercedes and Tommy's relationship, as it could've helped make the latter an even better protagonist.

Mercedes regularly helps Tommy whenever he's in need. She introduces him to Vice City's high-rollers in her first mission and consistently helps him whenever he needs a girl of her talents. Whether it's Love Fist or InterGlobal Studios, her loyalty towards Tommy Vercetti is admirable.

#3 - Amanda De Santa

Amanda is the reason GTA 5's story takes off (Image via Rockstar Games)

Amanda De Santa is the reason all of GTA 5 starts to come together, albeit unintentionally. Her affair with a tennis coach causes Michael to piss of Madrazo when he destroys most of the home his mistress owns.

This event, in turn, forces Michael to accumulate a large sum of cash to pay off the expenses, which then leads him to do a heist with Franklin. Naturally, fans know Trevor is suspicious of this, and then the rest of GTA 5's story takes place.

As far as Amanda De Santa is concerned, the family dynamic of the De Santa family plays a crucial role in how iconic she is (as far as female GTA characters go). Amanda might not be the most iconic in terms of personality, but her relationship with Michael and her unintentional impact on the story makes her memorable to most GTA fans.

#2 - Catalina

Catalina is deadliest in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

While the 3D Universe of GTA titles has yet to have a female protagonist, GTA 3 did grace fans with a main female antagonist in the form of Catalina.

Even if GTA 3's characterization is somewhat limited, her status in the first universally praised GTA title ensured her status as an iconic character that most dedicated Grand Theft Auto fans should remember.

Other than being the leader of a cartel, Catalina also showcases her character in GTA San Andreas. She's even more psychotic in this game than she was in GTA 3, and it was in a way that was utterly different from how most GTA women are usually depicted.

She isn't promiscuous like other women in the series; instead, she's absolutely ruthless and violent, which is befitting of the nature of GTA.

#1 - Tracey De Santa

Tracey's character is surprisingly impressive in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

It would be strange to see Tracey De Santa rank so highly as far as iconic female GTA characters go, but considering how famous GTA 5 is, it's honestly not much of a shock. Sure, some past GTA titles have some memorable female characters, but they're not iconic enough to rank this high just by virtue of their game's popularity compared to GTA 5's.

However, Tracey is popular among GTA fans for several reasons. Sure, some of it is superficial (she's good-looking, and GTA 5's graphics are noticeably better than previous GTA titles in that regard), but her character is surprisingly impressive. She's bratty, spoiled, but still a loving daughter at the end of the day.

Even if the player cannot hang out with her, she is similar to Amanda in that her iconic role in the De Santa family is memorable enough for GTA 5 fans to remember fondly.

