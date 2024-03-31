5 iconic muscle cars that should return in GTA 6

There are some iconic muscle cars in the GTA franchise that have appeared in most of the games and have become fan favorites. A large number of fans are hoping that a few of these vehicles will also be present in the much-awaited GTA 6. In fact, the trailer, which has broken countless records, featured several muscle cars.

There's a memorable store robbery scene near the end of the trailer where the protagonists are seen in a getaway vehicle, which happens to be a muscle car. That said, we've prepared a list of some of the most iconic muscle cars that deserve to be brought back in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

5 iconic muscle cars that Rockstar Games should bring back in GTA 6

1) Bravado Gauntlet Classic

When it comes to iconic muscle cars in GTA Online, the Gauntlet Classic is perhaps the first vehicle that comes to mind. This is because the car is based on the first-generation Dodge Challenger, and every muscle car fanatic would know how popular that car is.

The car's grille resembles that of the 1970 Dodge Charger, another iconic muscle car that's almost as popular as the Challenger. With a top speed of just 109.75 mph, it's not the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online. However, it is visually appealing.

There's even a custom variant of the car that switches out the front bumper with a more aerodynamic one with pop-up headlights. This makes it resemble the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona.

2) Declasse Tulip

The Tulip is one of the most iconic muscle cars in GTA Online. It is based on the 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, with some minor details drawn from several other popular '70s muscle cars. Rockstar Games removed the vehicle from GTA Online, but it looks like they're including it in the next game.

You can see a vehicle that heavily resembles the Declasse Tulip appear in the GTA 6 trailer, around the 1:00 mark, where Jason and Lucia seem to be making their escape after committing a robbery in what might be Port Gellhorn.

3) Vapid Dominator GTT

The Dominator GTT was introduced alongside the Los Santos Tuners DLC, and this is probably why it handles like a tuner, despite being categorized as a muscle car. The design is based on various Ford Mustang models from the 1970s, which are among the most iconic muscle cars ever built.

The Dominator GTT is a breeze to drive, and it doesn't disappoint in terms of performance either, with a top speed of 115.5 mph that justifies its $1,220,000 price tag. We're hoping that the GTA 6 iteration of this car will also have an exceptional price-to-performance ratio.

4) Vapid Dominator GT

There are several Dominators in GTA Online, which can confuse players searching for one. The Dominator GT was recently added with The Chop Shop DLC for GTA Online on December 12, 2023. Rockstar seems to have based this car on the 2018-2023 Ford Mustang Convertible, which is, again, one of the most iconic muscle cars available today.

In terms of performance, it is a massive upgrade compared to the GTT variant, with a top speed of 123 mph. Hopefully, the GTA 6 variant of this car will be as fast, if not more.

5) Vapid Ellie

The Vapid Ellie may not have a lot to offer in terms of performance, but it's the looks that count. Not only does it boast one of the coolest designs when it comes to iconic muscle cars from the GTA franchise, but it also has a unique interior unlike that found in any other vehicle.

The Ellie is seemingly based on the 1967 Ford Mustang/Shelby GT500, with notable inspirations from the heavily modified version of the car 'Eleanor' from the film Gone in 60 Seconds, which features a custom body kit.

Also Read: Reasons to buy a Karin S95

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you try and recreate the GTA 6 trailer vehicle in GTA Online? Yes Not yet 0 votes View Discussion