5 reasons to buy a Karin S95 in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Heist update)

The Karin S95 in GTA Online is an exquisite, modern sports car based on the Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ. As a fastback coupe, it has an aggressive, sporty design that comes in a compact package. However, looks aren't everything for this sports car in Grand Theft Auto Online, as it has many other features and unique quirks related to it.

The first and most obvious feature is that it's exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of Grand Theft Auto Online. This means that it's only available to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players, and it's also eligible for an HSW upgrade. So, here are some of the major reasons why the Karin S95 in GTA Online is worth buying in 2024.

Five reasons why you should get a Karin S95 in GTA Online

1) Free for returning players

You can buy the Karin S95 in GTA Online for $1,995,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, which is a bit steep if we were to consider the price-to-performance ratio of the vehicle. However, if you're a returning player, you can get it for free.

This applies to those who have migrated from the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition on the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, and the offer can only be redeemed once.

2) HSW conversion available

The Karin S95 is eligible for an HSW (Hao's Special Works) Performance Upgrade, which makes it one of the fastest Sports cars in GTA Online when fully upgraded. It has a conversion cost of $525,000, which would be the only thing you need to pay for if you're a returning player. This naturally makes it one of the best HSW cars available in the game.

However, the sheer speed you'll get and the exclusive modification options that come alongside it make it well worth the cost. After the conversion, there will be a Hao’s Special Works badge on the passenger side of the boot lid, next to the right tail light.

3) One of the fastest cars

The Karin S95 in GTA Online has a base top speed of 115.5 mph or 185.88 km/h when fully upgraded, which isn't really that impressive. However, once you get the HSW conversion, the top speed sees an astonishing jump, reaching an astonishing 155.5 mph or 250.25 km/h.

Not only does this make it one of the fastest HSW cars, as mentioned before, but it's also one of the fastest land vehicles in GTA Online.

4) Tons of customization

Although the Karin S95 in GTA Online is in the Sports category, it's basically a modern-day tuner. The different customization options available to it, especially the liveries, are also pretty similar to those on the Tuners from the Los Santos Tuners DLC. There are 12 different livery options, with two of them being exclusive to the HSW variant.

There are also tons of body modification options, like canards, louvers, fenders, and more. Some customization options, like a few spoilers, the Chameleon paint jobs, and the aforementioned two liveries, are only available when you get an HSW upgrade.

5) It's a JDM car

Technically, there's no JDM car in GTA Online as all the in-game Japanese vehicles are manufactured for the US, with a LHS setup. However, if you're into JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) culture and love Japanese tuners, countless in-game vehicles can be considered JDM. Rockstar has tons of modification options, as well as general references that reflect JDM culture.

The Karin S95 in GTA Online is heavily inspired by the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ, two 2+2 sports cars that are jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru. The name of the car itself is a reference to the iconic Toyota AE86 Sprinter Trueno, which has also been brought over to the game as the Karin Futo GTX.

