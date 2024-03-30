5 reasons to own Karin Sultan in GTA Online in 2024

Karin Sultan has been a part of GTA 5 and Online since launch in 2013 and is, hence, among the oldest cars in the game. Rockstar Games introduced countless new rides over the past decade, some with great speed, others with unique features, and a few with both. This begs the question regarding this car being any good in 2024.

Although the Sultan is average at best in terms of performance, it still has some use, especially for beginners, that the multiplayer still seems to welcome at a healthy rate.

In this article, we'll take a look at five reasons to own a Karin Sultan in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: This articvle is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

Decent speed and 4 more reasons to own a Karin Sultan in GTA Online in 2024

1) Very cheap

Buy this car from Benny's Original Motor Works website (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

What makes the Karin Sultan a great fit for GTA Online beginners is its price tag of just $12,000. This is an extremely cheap car and can be bought from Benny's Original Motor Works website. Players should have no problem in affording it and then recouping the investment as $12,000 is basically chump change in this game.

Additionally, they can even add this car to their collection for free by stealing it from NPCs. Some locations where the Sultan usually spawns in traffic are Harmony, La Mesa, Strawberry, Senora Freeway, and Larry's RV Sales. That said, it may take a while for it to spawn even at these locations.

2) Decent speed

Players can install performance upgrades in the Karin Sultan to get the best out of it. Once completely upgraded, it can hit a top speed of 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h), which is pretty average. Although far from being among the fastest cars in GTA Online, it is still a decent pick for beginners, who usually aren't able to afford fast rides.

They can use the Sultan to get around the map either free-roaming or completing missions before they earn enough cash to get some of the fancier vehicles offered by Rockstar Games.

3) Customizability

Karin Sultan's simple yet sleek design in GTA Online seems to be a combination of real-world cars like the Lexus IS, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI, and even the Subaru Impeza to some extent. However, players can enhance its appearance further via customization in various departments.

Besides performance upgrades, Sultan's customization categories include bumpers, exhausts, hood, roof, skirts, spoilers, and an option to equip a roll cage. It goes without saying that these will come at an extra cost.

4) Upgradable

The standard Karin Sultan can be upgraded into the Karin Sultan RS at Benny Original Motor Works for an additional cost of $795,000. Doing so makes some subtle differences to its appearance and increases its fully upgraded top speed to 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h).

The Sultan RS has some extra customization options available as well, such as liveries, fog lights, headlight trims, roof scoops, engine block, cam covers, and interior modifications to name a few.

Interestingly, fans of the Fast & Furious movie franchise and also make the Sultan RS resemble Sean Boswell's Mitsubishi Evolution. In fact, it can be rendered screen-accurate to a great degree.

5) Connection to past games

As mentioned, the Sultan is among the oldest cars in GTA 5 and Online. However, its history within the Grand Theft Auto franchise goes further back. The sports car has appeared in 2008's Grand Theft Auto 4 and even in Rockstar's highly beloved 2004 title, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Therefore, long term fans of the series may want to add it to their collection and take it out for a spin in 2024 as a reminder of simpler times. That said, Karin Sultan's involvement in the series will continue as it was spotted in GTA 6's trailer.

