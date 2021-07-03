5 iconic parts of San Andreas every GTA player remembers

GTA San Andreas is a memorable part of millions of childhoods; most players will remember their first time with this timeless classic.

From start to finish, San Andreas is a special experience. Whether it's a memetic line, awesome missions, or sex-driven escapades, this GTA entry has the Rockstar seal of approval.

Several years after the original release, San Andreas remains popular within the community.

To this very day, this game constantly reminds players why they fell in love with it in the first place. While it wasn't perfect by any means, it didn't have to be.

San Andreas gave way to completely new adventures for GTA players. It will always have a place in video game history.

Five memorable parts of GTA San Andreas

#5 - All CJ had to do was follow the train

Wrong Side of the Tracks is an early mission most GTA players will remember. With a motorcycle, CJ and Big Smoke must drive alongside a moving train.

While Cj has to carefully position himself, Big Smoke will aim his gun and shoot down Vagos members. It's easier said than done.

The main problem is players need to stay a certain distance from their enemies. Otherwise, Big Smoke cannot aim properly.

Due to the difficulty of this mission, GTA players will be frequently reprimanded by him. Ironically, it's more of a failure on his part than the player.

Since this is an early mission, the vast majority of GTA players will experience these frustrating issues. Nonetheless, Big Smoke's words will forever be remembered. Even Rockstar acknowledged it in GTA 5 with a gold medal reference to this mission.

#4 - Big Smoke’s large order

It seems physically impossible for Big Smoke not to become the center of attention in every scene he's in. When Grove Street OGs stop by at Cluckin' Bell, most of them are content with one or two items. However, Big Smoke outdoes them all with his order - it's enough to feed everyone in the car twice over.

Big Smoke's order is a defining moment in the GTA franchise, much in the same way Lamar roasted Franklin. It's not only a funny scene, but it's also open to different character interpretations.

Some GTA players theorized Big Smoke was holding up the crew long enough to get hit with a drive-by.

Either way, it's usually a popular topic discussion. Whether it's the contents of the food or replicating the recipes, GTA fans loved the scene from the mission 'Drive-Thru.'

#3 - GTA players fly a jetpack

For the first time in the GTA franchise (up until that point), players can take to the skies with a brand new jetpack. Open-world exploration became a breathtaking experience with this special vehicle and there was nothing quite like it before.

To obtain the jetpack, CJ has to infiltrate a military base in a one-man raid. GTA players prove themselves capable as they steal this top-secret project.

From this point forward, the jetpack will spawn in both Area 69 and the airfield.

What makes the jetpack useful is CJ doesn't have to worry about deadly collisions. Whenever he flies a helicopter or airplane, there is always a potential risk of crashing.

The jetpack lacks these weaknesses, which makes it a valuable necessity to find unique collectibles across the map.

#2 - A memorable introduction

"Ah sh*t. Here we go again."

In the Beginning is the aptly-named first mission in San Andreas. The game does an excellent job introducing GTA players to the main characters. After C.R.A.S.H. pulls over CJ and frames him for murder, they leave him behind in Ballas territory. He had to make his way back to Grove Street on a bike.

This is the first time players can ride a BMX, which debuts in San Andreas. It was a thrilling experience using this vehicle for the first time.

CJ finally made his way to Grove Street, one of the most famous locations in the GTA series. After all these years, he finally went back home.

#1 - Hot Coffee

GTA is no stranger to controversy, yet this one stands as a giant among men. Known as Hot Coffee, this was a removed feature in San Andreas as it involved sexual intercourse with CJ's girlfriends, along with animations.

Although Rockstar disabled this feature before its final release, the Windows port of the game had the mod accessible. The discovery was met with instant disapproval by lawmakers and media watchdogs worldwide.

This has led to changes in ratings and product withdrawals, which have cost millions.

Rockstar did recover from the scandal, as they've had a good laugh here and there. Despite this controversy being long behind them, GTA players still remember it today. Hot Coffee left a lasting impact on the ratings system.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul