5 most impressive lore-friendly car and weapon mods for GTA 5

Mods for GTA 5 not only enhance the game but also provide players with more features that fix many of the issues with the vanilla base of the game.

However, a lot of the time these mods are so far-fetched and inconsistent with the lore of the game that they feel very superficial. Thus, it takes the realism out of GTA 5 and makes players feel like they are playing a random sandbox game.

To curb the problem that the majority of GTA 5 players face, this article will present them with five of the best lore-friendly car and weapon mods that will surely stay consistent with GTA 5's world.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Vapid Dominator Classic, Shrewsbury Mini-Shotgun, and more of the best immersive mods players get for GTA 5

1) Vapid Executioner

This mod adds the Vapid Executioner to GTA 5, which is an amazing off-road vehicle that players use to drive through dirt roads and mountainous areas.

Furthermore, it's a really powerful vehicle with high acceleration, so if players want to climb Mount Chiliad very quickly, this vehicle is perfect for them. Its handling is also very responsive and can easily take on sharp turns.

Additionally, the car also has a tight grip and strong brakes, thus, players can also easily avoid any accidents on these uneven surfaces. The only thing to look out for is its size as it can get stuck on narrow surfaces.

2) Shrewsbury Mini-Shotgun

The mini-shotgun can easily take out enemies during close-range combat. (image via Twitter/HeySlickThatsMe)

This mod adds the Shrewsbury mini-shotgun to GTA 5 and as its name suggests, according to the lore of the game, this weapon has been created by Shrewsbury, which is an in-game firearm manufacturer.

The mod creator even explained how they came up with the idea, stating that when they discovered Rockstar Games created Compact Rifle out of a non-existent full-scale AK model, they decided to do the same thing with the Heavy Shotgun. Thus, the mini-shotgun was born.

Performance-wise, the mini-shotgun can easily take out enemies during close-range combat. It can deal heavy damage and is a great weapon for players who are into the running and gunning style of PvP.

Furthermore, it has an animation similar to the Compact Rifle, although it does not have long-range capabilities.

3) Vapid Dominator Classic

This Grand Theft Auto 5 mod adds the Vapid Dominator Classic to Grand Theft Auto Online, which takes design inspiration from the highly acclaimed and popular 1969 Ford Mustang.

Therefore, players who are into old-school muscle cars should definitely download this mod. The car was also featured in the hit action film John Wick, so any Keanu Reeves fans can also try out this vehicle.

It has amazing speed, acceleration, and handling, so it is very effective during races as well. If players are confident in their driving skills, they can even use this car for drifting.

4) Vom Feuer Combat Pistol

This mod brings the Von Feurer Combat Pistol to Grand Theft Auto 5, and just like Shrewsbury, Von Feurer is also an in-game firearm manufacturer. However, in Grand Theft Auto 5 Von Feurer does not produce any Combat Pistol, and instead Hawk and Little take on that responsibility.

Hence, this mod fulfills many players' wishes by bringing a version of Combat Pistol created by Von Feurer. The pistol can inflict heavy damage and provide better accuracy and a higher rate of fire. Thus, making this combat pistol better than most of the handguns present in the game.

5) Declasse Vigero VL1/690SS

This mod brings the Declasse Vigero VL1 version of the car into Grand Theft Auto Online. It is more accurately designed when compared to its real-life counterpart, the Chevy Camaro.

So for any player who is a fan of modern muscle cars and wants one specifically made for races, then this car is the best choice for them as it has high acceleration, strong brakes, and flexible handling.

With this car, players can easily survive high-speed collisions, making it very reliable as well.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes