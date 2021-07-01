5 incredibly disappointing characters in the GTA series

Not every character in the GTA series is worth the spotlight.

While most characters in the game deserve all the love in the world, some are majorly disappointing, either in the way they are portrayed or the kind and number of scenes they're afforded.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most disappointing characters in the GTA series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's thoughts

5 most underwhelming characters in the gta series

#5 Stretch

Stretch's character wasn't underwhelming so to say. He had a solid personality, a proper backstory and some of the best scenes in the game. It's what Rockstar did to Stretch that's underwhelming. His limited screen time and sudden disappearance made him irrevocably underwhelming for fans, which is a pity really. An archetype like his comes with a lot of potential, but the GTA series is not known for always doing justice to the featured characters.

#4 Ryder

Unlike Stretch, Ryder's character didn't even have the potential to rise to the podium of stardom. He was merely a filler character, added to the game for the sake of diversity and some added action. Had he not turned out to be a traitor just like Big Smoke (who, by the way, is one of the best antagonists in the GTA series), he would have made for a decent addition to the gang but his betrayal made little sense, as did his overall arc.

#3 Ling Shan

Ling Shan is undoubtedly one of the most terrific women featured in the GTA series, but like many characters in Grand Theft Auto, she is wiped out sooner than necessary and made to appear as if she didn't even exist. A shame to be honest. She was the real deal. A woman with a future, but Rockstar is not known for being overtly in favour of female archetypes.

#2 Big Bear

Big Bear is one of those characters Rockstar chucks into the game for the sake of diversity. Lacking any real personality, Big Bear is arguably the most forgettable character in the entire series.

#1 Catalina

Catalina was not a disappointing character because she was misrepresented or dunked on unfairly. On the contrary, she wasn't dunked on soon enough. Her crazy outbursts and blood-curdling voice made for some of the most frustrating scenes in GTA 3.

Perhaps she wouldn't have been so despised had Rockstar wiped her off early on in the game but, of course, she stayed for quite a while. Every game needs a mainstream she-devil and Catalina did one heck of a job at bringing it into unwanted existence.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod