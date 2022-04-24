5 of the most infamous missions in the GTA series

Some GTA missions will forever live in infamy. It's either because they:

Are exceptionally hard

Feature controversial content

Have memorable dialog that makes failing them more memorable

Generally, it's the mainline games that players will remember the most, especially the most recent ones. That's not to say that games like Liberty City Stories don't have infamous missions, but they won't be as widely talked about as games like GTA 5.

Five notorious missions in the GTA series

5) By the Book

GTA 5 has several memorable missions, but By the Book got some public outcry, making it easily the most infamous one. For those that don't know, By the Book is where Trevor Philips tortures a man to get some information about a target that Michael will assassinate.

It's not hard, but the act of torturing somebody (even if it's a fictional character) has left many casual gamers feeling uncomfortable. By the Book also occurs in the most popular game in the series, meaning it's something most GTA fans would have played at least once.

4) Demolition Man

If there was one mission in GTA Vice City that most gamers would remember for the wrong reasons, it would be Demolition Man. It has several unpopular qualities, such as:

A time limit

Awkward controls

It happens early on in the game

The player won't have much experience manning a helicopter by then

The GTA Trilogy added 30 seconds to this infamous mission's time limit, making it more bearable to complete. Even so, it's not something some gamers enjoy doing.

3) Supply Lines

Although it's completely optional, Supply Lines is still one of the most infamous missions in the entire series. It has several of Demolition Man's worst qualities, except the player controls a plane (which is more challenging to fly than a helicopter), and they must destroy moving targets.

Add in Zero's annoying commentary, and it's quite clear why some gamers dread doing Supply Lines. Some would go as far as to say that it's the hardest mission in the entire series.

2) Wrong Side of the Tracks

There are several ways to cheese Wrong Side of the Tracks, but the average casual player isn't going to know them. Instead, they will likely try to follow the mission as it's presented to them, only to fail and hear Big Smoke say:

"All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!"

It's practically embedded into the minds of those who have failed it several times.

1) The Cayo Perico Heist (Finale)

Anybody who has played GTA Online knows that The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the best moneymakers in the game. One of the best parts about it is that it can be done entirely solo. It's a heist that can bestow players with over $1,000,000. Coupled with that, it is easy to do and doesn't take too long to set up, especially with the heist replay glitch.

The Cayo Perico Heist is a godsend for F2P players, but it's also something that one will grind for a long time. This infamous heist starts to become associated with nothing more than a mindless grind, primarily due to how expensive everything is in this game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

