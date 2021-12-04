5 infamously annoying missions in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has 100 missions, with some of them having the capacity to be incredibly annoying to some players.

Not every frustrating aspect of a mission is tied to its gameplay. Sometimes, it's related to what happens after the mission. In other cases, it could be an annoying prerequisite. Either way, a mission can be considered annoying for several reasons.

Different players will find various other GTA San Andreas missions more annoying, so this list is compiled with varying playstyles in mind.

Five GTA San Andreas missions that tend to annoy players

5) Wrong Side of the Tracks

It's one of the most infamous missions in all of GTA San Andreas. Big Smoke infamously says the following line if CJ fails the mission by letting the train escape:

"All we had to do, was follow the d*mn train, CJ!"

It's been embedded into meme culture for a while, especially since Big Smoke is a popular character among various online communities.

Players who don't know how to cheese this mission must rely on Big Smoke to shoot down the Vagos. He can aim well, but it requires the player to be in a specific position, which frustrates novice players.

4) Amphibious Assault

The mission itself is fun to do, but it's the only GTA San Andreas mission requiring the player to train their Lung Capacity. In this case, it has to go above 5%. It's a mandatory mission in the GTA San Andreas storyline, so all players have to do if they play the game normally.

Lung Capacity isn't the most helpful skill in GTA San Andreas. Players don't have to be in water often, which also means that they might not have trained the skill extensively by this point.

3) Green Sabre

Green Sabre is another example of a mission that isn't annoying for its content. It's a hugely storyline-important mission, but it is annoying to any unfortunate player who doesn't know what happens to GSF territory afterward.

If one hasn't played the game before but maxed out GSF's territory, they are due for a rude awakening after doing this mission. All of their progress will be gone, as GSF has minimal presence in Los Santos in GTA San Andreas by this point.

Raising Lung Capacity for Amphibious Assault will take a few minutes, but potentially undoing every territory could annoy a player who spent hours.

2) Madd Dogg

Madd Dogg is one of many missions negatively affected by cheat codes. Other examples include:

Burning Desire

Life's a Beach

Photo Opportunity

Tanker Commander

The Madd Dogg mission is more annoying than them because it appears later in GTA San Andreas. For those that don't know, there is a glitch where the pedestrians attack each other cheat code doesn't properly deactivate.

If one activated it and saved the game, they would find the Madd Dogg mission notoriously difficult to finish. The above YouTube video shows how one has to use several other cheat codes to beat this mission if this glitch occurs.

1) Supply Lines

Not every mission suffers from boring prerequisites or glitches. In Supply Lines' case, it's just an infamously annoying mission. It involves controlling an RC plane with a fuel-based time limit. It's not mandatory to do in GTA San Andreas, but its reputation still haunts some players to this day.

Clunky controls and trying to hit moving targets often don't bode well for a mission. Players don't properly learn how to fly until they make it to the next island, either.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you feel happy when you beat a mission you dislike? Yes No 0 votes so far