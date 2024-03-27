5 most insufferable characters in the GTA series

The most insufferable characters in the GTA games are, unsurprisingly, those with the worst personalities. They're expectedly known for being vain, arrogant, mean, or a combination of these qualities. Many of them were intentionally designed to irritate players, either as comic relief or just as targets for their disdain.

There are numerous examples of such characters throughout the series, ranging from 3D Universe titles like GTA 3 to HD Universe ones like GTA 5. Some of them appeared as supporting characters, while others were antagonists.

We've selected the most insufferable characters from the entire series for this list.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 most insufferable characters in all the GTA games

1) Maria

One of the reasons GTA 3 was ahead of its time was its characters. They felt lively and believable, even when they were annoying. One such character is Maria Latore, one of the game's most insufferable characters. She's depicted as a vain and immature person spoiled by Salvatore Leone's wealth.

She often gets in trouble in both GTA 3 and Liberty City Stories, forcing the protagonists to come to her rescue. Maria orders Toni around a lot, helping her escape the cops after shoplifting or to go see a drug dealer, while Claude gets annoyed at her incessant talking. She's also seen as a memorable love interest in the GTA series, as she dates Claude and attempts to woo Toni.

2) Sweet

Sweet is CJ's elder brother in GTA San Andreas, which explains his bossy demeanor. However, he also annoys Grand Theft Auto fans because he never seems satisfied by anything CJ does. Sweet is depicted as the stereotypical gangster who never wants to go outside the Hood, and as such, he's always at odds with CJ, who's more of a visionary.

However, it's also true that CJ abandoned his family and ran away when he was needed the most. As a result, Sweet has every right to be upset with him, but it gets annoying when he nags about things he shouldn't.

3) Sessanta and Moodymann

Rockstar often introduces new characters with every new GTA Online update, and two such characters brought in alongside the Los Santos Tuners DLC were Sessanta and Moodymann. Not only do these characters behave in a condescending manner with the protagonist, but they also annoy players with their frivolous phone calls.

These two qualify as a single entry for this list of the most insufferable characters since they're depicted as a couple, and they appear together most of the time.

4) Catalina

Most fans would unanimously agree that Catalina is one of the most insufferable characters in the entire series. She appears in two GTA 3 and San Andreas and manages to be annoying in both titles. She's the main antagonist in the former, while in the latter, she appears as a character who provides a series of missions.

Catalina looks and behaves differently in both games, but she's equally reckless, psychopathic, and untrustworthy. In San Andreas, she almost botches up most of the robberies that CJ does with her, while in Grand Theft Auto 3, she betrays Claude at the very beginning.

5) Rocco

Rocco Pelosi is first encountered in The Ballad of Gay Tony, and he reappears in GTA 5. What makes him one of the most insufferable characters in the GTA series is his personality. He comes off as a tryhard who merely acts as a sidekick to his uncle, Vince. Rocco tries to provoke Luis and Tony by calling them various slurs, but when Luis kills his uncle, he can't do anything.

As one of the worst antagonists in the GTA franchise, Rocco Pelosi is mostly forgettable, and he reappears in Grand Theft Auto 5 only to be killed by Michael.

