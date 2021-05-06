5 most interesting GTA 5 Easter eggs  

If there's one thing GTA 5 fans love more than revisiting the virtual world, it's exploring the many Easter eggs scattered around Los Santos.

While some Easter eggs are extremely nostalgic and take players down memory lane, others are hilarious in nature and trigger a proactive series of critical analysis on GTA 5 Forums.

That being said, GTA 5 features a number of mind-boggling Easter eggs and, quite frankly, not all of them have been discovered.

This article takes a look at some of the most interesting Easter Eggs featured in GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

5 most interesting easter eggs featured in GTA 5

#5 Old Grove Street Friends

Long-time GTA players should know how important the Grove Street grounds are. Home to one of the most beloved protagonists of all time, the Grove Street grounds, featured in Hood Safari, remind fans of the sprawling universe of GTA San Andreas. Moreover, players can also spot characters that look just like GTA San Andreas mains riding on bicycles. Definitely one of the most overwhelming Easter Eggs featured in GTA 5.

#4 The Living Dead

GTA 5 is known for its gothic tales and mysterious rumors, but none quite outclass the old ghost of Mt. Gordo that appears every in-game day at 11 pm on the top of the mountain. Rumor has it that the ghost is of Jolene Cranley-Evans, and judging by the way the scary woman writes Jock, the name of her killer, on the ground, there's probably some truth to the speculation. It's one of the creepiest Easter eggs featured in GTA 5, and players just can't get enough of it.

#3 The Frozen Alien

In a world that's run by underworld sadists and criminal kingpins, who knew one could find the remains of otherworldly creatures.

The Frozen Alien can only be found in "Prologue" or "Bury The Hatchet" in GTA 5. Definitely one of the most iconic Easter Eggs in the game.

#2 Rockstar a fan of Breaking Bad?

GTA 5 has a bit of a reputation for going all weird at times, but nothing beats the picture of a completely random dude on the face of a mountain.

Fan theories suggest that the guy is Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad, and while that's not totally improbable, the picture is likely a nod to one of the most forgotten characters in GTA 5.

#1 Mysterious Hatch

The ocean hides many secrets and one of them is a mysterious Hatch that players can swim around and take photos of. According to GTA 5 fans, this Hatch is an obvious nod to the popular Hatch from Lost.

This historical monument makes for one of the most thought-provoking Easter eggs featured in GTA 5.