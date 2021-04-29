The single-player campaign of GTA 5 is an excellent gaming experience, yet that doesn't mean players shouldn't try out GTA Online.

GTA Online is a wildly popular online game for a reason. Hence, there's always an argument to be had for introducing new players to Rockstar's most successful business venture. The base game of GTA 5 is excellent, but GTA Online is excellent in its own right. There will always be fans that prefer one game and hate another, but there will also be fans that love both GTA titles.

Most gamers who have tried out GTA 5 have more than likely given GTA Online a try in the past. However, there is still a small subset of GTA 5 players that have never tried GTA Online in any capacity.

Why fans of GTA 5’s Story Mode should give GTA Online a try in 2021

The simplest reason to give GTA Online a try in 2021 for fans who enjoyed GTA 5 is that the two games are near identical in terms of physics and core gameplay. The main difference lies in what the player is allowed to do and what the player's goals are. After all, GTA Online twists GTA 5's core gameplay in a way that makes the game feel unique.

Main differences between GTA 5 and GTA Online

The most readily apparent difference between the two games is that GTA 5 is a single-player game, whereas GTA Online incorporates several multiplayer elements into an online game. Predictably, that means GTA Online requires internet and GTA 5 doesn't.

In the instance that players just don't have good internet, it's understandable as to why they don't play GTA Online. For those that do have good internet, it's the other differences that play a crucial role in why they don't currently play GTA Online. If fans of GTA 5's story mode love social interaction, then they'll get their fill from GTA Online quite easily.

Of course, the differences between the two games extend past just single-player vs multiplayer arguments. There are legitimate differences between the way the two games are played. It's most obvious to notice these differences when one notices that the base game of GTA 5 hasn't been updated in the same way that GTA Online has been updated.

GTA Online heists vs GTA 5 heists

If players love the heists in GTA 5, then they'll love the heists in GTA Online. The main difference between the two is that GTA 5 heists have players pick a random squad of NPCs for their heists and GTA Online has real players instead (for the most part).

Neither game has the other's heists, so GTA 5 players could experience a brand new set of heists by playing GTA Online. Like in GTA 5, these heists are replayable, so fans of that feature will greatly enjoy it.

Whereas GTA 5 heists were mandatory for the storyline, GTA Online heists technically aren't. They are a part of their own storyline, but players could do some heists unrelated to the previous ones whenever they wanted.

Good features in GTA Online not present in GTA 5

GTA Online isn't just about heists (surprisingly). Players can run Organizations and businesses with one another, which is a feature completely lacking in GTA 5. This can range from owning a Vehicle Warehouse to Nightclubs to Bunkers and so much more.

Players could also run businesses by themselves, so being a solo player isn't that much of a detriment in GTA Online. Hence, players don't have to worry about that aspect within GTA Online, for there are plenty of successful players who achieved everything on their own.

There's also a wide assortment of various game modes unique to GTA Online. While some are shared between the two games (like golf), there are far more unique game modes like Last Team Standing or Flag War that have no equivalent in GTA 5.

Add in the possibility of a bonus event increasing these game modes' cash and RP, and GTA 5 players might find GTA Online to be surprisingly diverse. Speaking of, RP is unique to GTA Online.

Different level of progression between the two games

In GTA Online, it's all about increasing one's RP and cash. By comparison, GTA 5 is technically about completing a story from the beginning to the end. As a result, these two games can feel very different in terms of how a player perceives the two games, despite the two titles sharing many similarities.

If a GTA 5 player loves to grind, then they'll likely appreciate GTA Online for providing those kinds of opportunities for them to experience.