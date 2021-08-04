5 of the most interesting GTA Liberty City Stories characters

GTA Liberty City Stories is yet another GTA game full of lively and fascinating characters that fans enjoy.

Most GTA games have a colorful cast, and GTA Liberty City Stories is no different. Although it's a prequel to GTA 3, it utilizes several characters from that game. However, it showcases a different side to most of these characters, while also introducing several new characters that players can get invested in.

As far as interesting characters go, this article will focus on the GTA Liberty City Stories characters that are well-written and are engaging to the player. They aren't the only examples of well-written characters, but they're often some of the more notable examples in this game.

Five compelling characters from GTA Liberty City Stories

5) Vincenzo Cilli

Vincenzo is, in many ways, the polar opposite of Toni Cipriani in GTA Liberty City Stories. For instance, he doesn't show his mother respect, whereas Toni is blindly loyal to his "ma". They're also on completely different levels of the Leone hierarchy, with Vincenzo outranking him early on. Eventually, he becomes jealous of Toni's recent successes and tries to kill him.

It's a simple power struggle, but an easy one to understand. Vincenzo felt inadequate compared to Toni when it came to Salvatore's favor. He took it a step too far and was unsurprisingly killed by Toni for his actions.

4) Maria Latore

Maria Latore (Image via Rockstar Games)

Her relationship with Salvatore is a major topic when it comes to evaluating Maria as a character in GTA Liberty City Stories. Their relationship is terrible, as Maria constantly sees other men and exchanges important Leone secrets just out of her disdain toward Salvatore.

She's a gold digger at the end of the day, and so she stays with Salvatore. Her relationship with Toni is teased, but she predictably doesn't pursue it when she realizes that Toni has far less money compared to Salvatore.

Other than that, Toni has to keep tabs on Maria and make sure that she doesn't do anything too stupid in GTA Liberty City Stories.

3) Ma Cipriani

Although Ma Cipriani is never seen in person, she is still a fascinating character in GTA Liberty City Stories. She's essentially a mother who is never pleased with the actions of her son. She constantly compares him to his father, and makes Toni feel worthless in comparison.

It's an estranged relationship, especially since she orders a hit on Toni. Ma Cipriani also complains on LCFR about her son not moving in with her, which makes sense from Toni's perspective given the events in GTA Liberty City Stories.

2) Toshiko Kasen

Toshiko Kasen (Image via Rockstar Games)

Toshiko Kasen is a conflicted character in GTA Liberty City Stories whose main theme revolves around freedom. Her main purpose is to humiliate her husband, Kazuki Kasen, and she hires Toni to do so. Otherwise, she's just couped up without much to do.

It's strange for an outsider like Toni to constantly ruin Kazuki Kasen's reputation, especially since Toshiko seems distraught over the whole ordeal by the end of it. Unfortunately, she commits suicide. Before that though, she releases her canary to symbolize her choice and belief in freedom.

1) Toni Cipriani

Toni Cipriani (Image via Rockstar Games)

More often than not, a game's protagonist can be an interesting character. Fortunately, Toni Cipriani is a complex, multi-layered character.

At first glance Toni is just a guy who does exactly what he's told to do, and in some ways that's technically true. However, Toni doesn't always do everything he's told to do. He's shown some agency before when he disobeys Vincenzo after he logically assumes that the latter set him up.

The two characters he's most loyal to are his Ma and Salvatore. Of course, he's also loyal to questionable characters like Donald Love, which showcases how ruthless and despicable Toni can be in GTA Liberty City Stories.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

