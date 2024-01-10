5 JDM cars that GTA Online needs to add in 2024

GTA Online has a wide variety of cars, nearly all of which have an identical real-life model. Cars from various manufacturers are available in Grand Theft Auto Online, including American, European, and even Japanese models. Although most Japanese cars in GTA Online aren't necessarily JDM, fans classify them as such. Plenty of such cars are in the game, and many of these are quite well-liked by players.

The Los Santos Tuners DLC added a range of such cars to the game in 2021. Since then, Rockstar has expanded this list with a couple more JDM cars, but fans still want more. Many iconic JDM cars are yet to be introduced in GTA Online, and players want them to be added in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 JDM cars that should be added to GTA Online in 2024

1) Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)

Very few cars are as iconic as the Skyline GT-R, specifically the R34 model. Much of this fame is owed to the Fast & Furious franchise, where Paul Walker's character drove the vehicle in the second movie, 2 Fast 2 Furious. Although the Annis Elegy Retro Custom in the game is a Skyline GT-R, it's mostly based on the R32 and R34 variants.

However, Rockstar paid homage to the R34 seen in 2 Fast 2 Furious with a unique livery. In the next update, the studio should include the R34 variant as well. This wouldn't be too extraordinary, as there are many cars in the game with multiple identical variants. There are many other Fast & Furious vehicles in GTA Online, which would make for the perfect new addition.

2) Mazda RX-7 (FC3S)

GTA Online already has a car based on the Mazda RX-7—the Annis ZR350—introduced alongside several tuners in the Los Santos Tuners update. However, this was based on the 3rd generation FD3S variant. The FC3S variant of the RX-7, also called the Savanna RX-7, is the second-generation model popularized in the anime series Initial D.

The FD3S was also featured on the show, along with several other popular JDM cars like the Honda Civic Type R EK9, the Toyota AE86 Sprinter Trueno, and the Nissan Silvia S13. All these cars have been represented in the game, and the AE86 (Futo GTX in-game) even has an Initial D-themed livery. As such, the FC3S RX-7 also deserves to be included.

3) Mitsubishi 3000GT (Third generation)

There aren't many unique Mitsubishi cars in GTA Online, apart from multiple variations of the Sultan, the Kuruma, the Penumbra, and the newly added MonstroCiti, which isn't exactly a tuner. Most of these cars (the Kuruma and Sultan models) aren't even manufactured by Maibatsu, Rockstar's version of Mitsubishi.

The 3000GT is not the most renowned Mitsubishi car, so adding it to Grand Theft Auto Online would make for a really unique vehicle. This should be added as a Maibatsu vehicle into the game, as most of the other in-game Mitsubishi cars are made by Karin.

4) Honda NSX (First generation)

Rockstar added the 2015 Honda/Acura NSX to GTA 5 and its Online counterpart and named it the Dinka Jester. However, it has yet to add a first-generation variant. They did this in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, where the Infernus was based on this iconic vehicle.

The studio should bring back this Infernus in GTA Online to pay tribute to San Andreas. There's already an Infernus Classic, but it's based on the Lamborghini Diablo. Similarly, the Jester Classic is based on the fourth-generation Toyota Supra.

5) Nissan Silvia S-15 (Spec-R)

The Silvia is an iconic JDM car that is especially popular for drifting. The game has one variant of the Silvia, the S-13 (Annis Remus), also featured in Initial D. However, the S-15 variant, particularly the Spec-R model, should also be added.

This car has been featured in countless racing games, and it would be a shame to leave it out of Grand Theft Auto Online. It could be added to the game as an Annis car as a new Remus variant that can be fitted with drift modifications in GTA Online.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.