Why the Pegassi Infernus is so special in GTA 5's Online multiplayer mode

GTA Online’s Pegassi Infernus is a popular vehicle with the series’ playerbase. Rockstar Games is now offering the vehicle for free as the Prize Ride of the week. Car enthusiasts can claim the two-seater supercar by finishing the LS Car Meet Series race in the top four for two consecutive days. However, one may wonder if it’s worth making the effort to earn it in 2023.
That being said, let’s learn everything about the Pegassi Infernus and why it is so special in GTA Online.
GTA Online Pegassi Infernus – History, design, engine, and price
The Infernus is one of the oldest vehicles still available in the series' latest titles. It first appeared in GTA 3 and has been part of almost every major game ever since. Here’s a complete list of Grand Theft Auto games that the car has featured in:
- Grand Theft Auto 3
- Grand Theft Auto Vice City
- Grand Theft Auto San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories
- Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories
- Grand Theft Auto 4
- Lost and Damned
- Ballad of Gay Tony
- Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Grand Theft Auto Online
The design of the Pegassi Infernus in GTA 5 is slightly different from that in the 3D Universe era. It’s almost the same as in Grand Theft Auto 4, drawing inspiration from the real-life first-generation Lamborghini Murciélago, with its rims design taken from Lamborghini Reventón. Here are some of its prominent visual characteristics:
- Carbon-fibre extender on the front bumper
- Three-grated intakes on the bumper
- Circular headlamps with carbon-fiber housings
- Intake ducts on the side skirts near the rear wheels
- Plastic trim around the windows
- Scissor doors
- Small-sized racing-style mirrors, rear louvers, and roof scoop
- 5-exhaust set on the carbon-fiber-covered rear
- Split circular-shaped tail lamps
In the latest iteration, the Pegassi Infernus runs on a six-liter engine (610 HP) coupled to a six-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Before Rockstar Games removed vehicles from GTA Online last June, the Infernus was also available for a price of $440,000 from Legendary Motorsport.
Is the Infernus worth getting in 2023?
Like its previous iterations, the Pegassi Infernus keeps its reputation as a high-performing and reliable vehicle in the game. As tested by popular creator Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a staggering top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) and complete a lap in just 1:02.929 seconds.
While it is not as fast as the Penaud La Coureuse, the Infernus is still worth getting in 2023, especially as a Prize Ride.
Due to the history of the Infernus, it won’t be surprising if it returns in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.
