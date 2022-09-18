5 least useful GTA Online vehicles in 2022

Although GTA Online provides players with an enormous amount of choices regarding which vehicles they can buy in the game, not every vehicle is quite useful for them to own. But it might be hard for many players to distinguish between which vehicles are pretty helpful and which are not.

This is a common issue for new GTA Online players, as the sheer number of vehicles in the game can be overwhelming enough to cloud their judgment. As a result, many gamers purchase useless automobiles for themselves and later regret it.

To help players make the correct decision in GTA Online, this article will provide them with five of the most useless vehicles in the game that they should stay away from.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here are 5 of the most pointless vehicles in GTA Online that players should stay away from

5) Fire Truck

The Fire Truck is probably the most recognizable vehicle on the list and is also one of the most useless. At first glance, it might be a cool idea to own a Fire Truck, but when it comes to its performance, it is terrible.

Furthermore, it does not justify its $3,295,000 price tag, and it is way better to walk around the city than drive in this truck. It is also very light on weight even though it is a Fire Truck and can be toppled down easily if players are not paying attention, and its water cannon is not at all powerful.

4) Dump Truck

Dump trucks are one of the largest land vehicles in GTA Online, and players can use them to crush vehicles, but after this novelty wears off, there is nothing practical this vehicle can be used for. The vehicle's massive size is a disadvantage as players will only have to stick to large, spacious roads.

But the worst part is that even though the truck is huge and looks strong, it has some of the worst durability, and other players can easily destroy it. Thus making the Dump Truck not worth $1,000,000.

3) Albany Emperor

The Albany Emperor is a car that has been present in the GTA series since the 3D Universe Games. Unfortunately, the design and performance have been constantly bad. Because of this, players won't have any practical use for this car.

Even if players somehow ignore its poor handling and traction, its design is not all attractive or stylish. Moreover, this car has one of the worst durability, so it's almost impossible to drive without breaking it down.

Furthermore, because of the Emperor's low height, it will keep scratching the roads and often get stuck in narrow places. This car randomly spawns in the city, so players don't even have to buy it.

2) RCV

RCV is one of the most useless trucks, especially considering the high price that it comes with. Many other armored trucks are way more effective and cheaper than this supposed riot control truck. This truck is not at all worth $3,125,500.

It can easily blow after with a single explosive hit, and its windows are not bulletproof either. So, players looking for a reliable armored vehicle might have to reconsider their choices.

RCV also has an ineffective water cannon similar to the fire truck's, meaning players won't be able to take out enemies. Thus, this vehicle does not have any attacking prowess.

1) Luxor Deluxe

The only reason why GTA Online players should buy this vehicle is to show off their immense wealth and status. There is nothing else this aircraft can be used for, so if players don't care about the wealth and status part, this plane is the most useless aircraft in the game.

The acceleration is exceedingly slow, and the handling is very poor, primarily due to the gold plating covering the entire plane. This aircraft may appear appealing to certain players, but due to its low performance, players cannot utilize it for any missions or activities in the game. GTA Online players should definitely not buy this plane for $10,000,000.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far