5 little things GTA 6 Online should add for better multiplayer gameplay

Besides Grand Theft Auto 6's story mode, fans are awaiting details on GTA 6 Online, the title's currently unannounced multiplayer mode. Although it is expected to take some inspiration from its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar Games can also implement some small changes to ensure an overall better multiplayer experience.

Its official announcement might arrive later this year, but until then, let's look at five little things Grand Theft Auto 6 Online should add for better multiplayer gameplay.

Rockstar Games should add the following 5 things in GTA 6 Online for better multiplayer gameplay

1) Ranked lobbies

GTA Online players can now complete business missions and heists without interference in Invite Only sessions. However, this change is fairly recent, and they initially had to do them in Public sessions, which often led to griefing. Beginners and low-ranked players have little chance against their higher-ranked counterparts, who possess the best weapons and vehicles.

In a competitive game like Grand Theft Auto Online, this can make quite the difference. Therefore, Rockstar Games should add a feature in its sequel wherein players can join lobbies comprising those of similar ranks. This would ensure everyone gets a fair shot.

2) Simple but fun multiplayer matches

Rockstar Games has introduced numerous great additions to Grand Theft Auto Online, but it can become too much of a grind. Commodities cost millions, and players must spend several hours completing missions to afford them. GTA 6 Online can offer better multiplayer gameplay by shifting the focus towards having fun.

Inspiration for this can be taken from Grand Theft Auto 4's online mode, which features simple but highly enjoyable multiplayer matches. Grand Theft Auto Online also boasts Adversary Modes and Deathmatches of various types, but doesn't see extensive participation.

3) A way to listen to music on foot

Grand Theft Auto Online features a great soundtrack, but the music stops when players exit their vehicles. This must change since the upcoming game looks to be set in modern times, and there are many ways of listening to music on foot.

For instance, Rockstar can add purchasable headphones in GTA 6 and its online mode, allowing players to stream music during free roam. This could be a nice little addition to the multiplayer and the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay.

4) Variety in business missions

GTA Online houses various types of business missions, such as Acid Labs, Bunkers, Lockups, and more. However, operating them barely feels distinctive. Although establishments like the recently added Salvage Yard are unique, most business missions in the multiplayer have little variation.

Rockstar must overhaul Grand Theft Auto 6 Online's business jobs to introduce originality and intrigue. This could ensure a better gameplay experience, not only in multiplayer but also in story mode.

5) Cross-play

Expand Tweet

Cross-play allows users on different platforms, such as PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, to interact with each other in the same online lobby. This feature is absent in Grand Theft Auto Online but has been long demanded by fans. While its addition seems unlikely, Rockstar should integrate it into GTA 6 Online.

To serve everyone's interests, developers can implement it as an optional feature. Cross-play, being one of the features in GTA 6 Online, could help it become a true successor to Grand Theft Auto Online.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited for GTA 6? Yes, very much! No, not much 0 votes