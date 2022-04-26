5 most memorable antagonists from the GTA franchise

Since the 90s, gamers have been enjoying what the GTA franchise has to offer with each new release and addition to the game's growing universe.

There have been many unforgettable characters in the GTA series, including both side and main characters. Some, however, are not remembered for their better qualities.

This article will talk about the five most memorable antagonists from the entire Grand Theft Auto franchise.

GTA fans will always remember these antagonists

5. Devin Weston

The latest in a long line of GTA antagonists (Image via Sportskeeda)

The main antagonist from the most recent addition to the franchise, Devin Weston, has earned himself quite the reputation and deserves — as many fans believe — to be utterly disliked. He is the typical maniacal billionaire bad guy who would be super easy to hate if he was in an action movie.

Devin is cocky and boastful about his wealth and connections in the game. He also pits the protagonists against one another after forcing them to do all sorts of crazy work for him.

GTA 5 players can choose the Deathwish mission for the finale of the game and ensure that Devin Weston is no longer an issue by taking him out as he rides the wheel at Del Perro Pier.

4. Big Smoke

Once a good friend becomes an evil antagonist (Image via Sporskeeda)

Big Smoke is certainly an unforgettable antagonist from the franchise, having been the primary character in the most heartbreaking story of betrayal in San Andreas. Big Smoke became the second antagonist alongside Tenpenny in GTA San Andreas after he was found to be a rat and, even worse, was involved in the death of CJ's mother.

Most fans can agree that Big Smoke as a character is larger than life. His dialogues, missions, jokes, and general actions in the game are often entertaining. In the story of the game, his misdeeds are eventually exposed, and he is left running from and fighting against his brothers from Grove Street.

3. Ricardo Diaz

No gamer who played GTA Vice City can disagree that Ricardo Diaz, the head of his own Columbian Cartel, is one of the most memorable characters that the franchise has offered.

He was the big drug boss of Vice City, and everybody knew it. Tommy Vercetti was lucky enough to meet him and even luckier to inherit all that Diaz had built by the end of the game.

Diaz is remembered not with fondness but with an awareness of how cruel and evil an antagonist created by Rockstar could be.

He is always seen furiously shouting at his henchman, and his narcissism makes him think he is unstoppable. This is, of course, until gamers use Tommy to finally put him in his place.

2. Catalina

To many fans of the franchise, Catalina is the number one antagonist, and it is easy to see why she has been so popular. This female character, some of whose best moments can be seen in the YouTube video above, will forever live in the minds of true fans who embraced their first encounter with her in GTA 3.

Many fans believe Catalina is perhaps one of the best female antagonists in gaming of the last 20 years. At the very least, on the PlayStation.

Her personality and missions in San Andreas, set in 1992, are unforgettable. And the same can be said for her bitter end in GTA 3, set in 2001, in the final mission of the game where the first 3D protagonist, Claude, takes her out.

1. Frank Tenpenny

Definitely the most famous actor to play an antagonist in the franchise (Image via Sporskeeda)

One of the most vocal and evil antagonists most gamers remember from the franchise is Officer Tenpenny from GTA San Andreas, who was voiced by none other than Samuel L. Jackson, one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Officer Tenpenny was the main antagonist in this Rockstar title, perfectly playing the role of a very corrupt, manipulative cop as the story gets told through gameplay.

Many movie fans and gamers would quite happily agree that Samuel L. Jackson played the best antagonist from all the GTA games as Officer Frank Tenpenny.

