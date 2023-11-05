5 memorable GTA moments that fans won't forget anytime soon

Besides visual effects, features, and game design, the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise is also regarded highly for delivering some of the most memorable moments ever in video games. Each title in this series has something unique that makes it stand apart in a league of its own. This is one of the many reasons why Grand Theft Auto has developed such a huge following among gamers.

It comes as no surprise that the next installment in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, is one of the most anticipated games of all time. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has yet to announce an official release date for the title. So, in the meantime, let's take a look at five memorable GTA moments that fans won't forget anytime soon.

Three Leaf Clover and 4 other memorable GTA moments that fans won't forget anytime soon

1) Driving for the first time in Vice City

Released in 2002, GTA Vice City is easily one of the best games in the franchise. It is chock-full of iconic characters that have provided some of the most memorable moments in gaming. However, an instance that stands out among them is getting to drive for the very first time in Vice City.

Following the prologue, players are tasked with driving to the Ocean View Hotel from Ken Rosenberg's office. As soon as they step inside the Admiral, Michael Jackson's iconic song, Billie Jean, starts playing on the radio. When combined with Vice City's night-time ambiance, this makes for a moment that players won't forget anytime soon.

2) Big Smoke's betrayal

GTA San Andreas is another title that many fans consider to be the best game in the series. Despite being released in the early 2000s, the game included certain features which were well ahead of its time. Many of the game's characters have also left a mark on players' minds, one of them being Big Smoke.

Introduced as a close friend of the protagonist (CJ), Big Smoke accounts for some of the funniest moments in the game. As the story progresses, his involvement in CJ's mother's murder is revealed in a shocking manner. While it is a sad moment, it is also an unforgettable plot twist hardly anyone expected.

3) Three Leaf Clover

Three Leaf Clover is a mission in Grand Theft Auto IV in which players rob the Bank of Liberty with Packie McReary's crew. The job initially starts as planned, but things go south pretty quickly. While they are able to rob the bank, the escape is what makes it one of the most intense GTA missions of all time.

Players must make their way through Liberty City while fighting against law enforcement. The overwhelming number of adversaries make this mission challenging yet adrenaline-inducing at the same time.

4) Three's Company

Grand Theft Auto 5 is the first GTA game to feature three playable lead characters. Each character has traits that make them different from the others, and players can switch between them at any time in Freemode. There are several missions involving the trio of Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, the first one of them being Three's Company.

In this mission, the protagonists are tasked with rescuing a suspect being investigated by the IAA. Players can switch between the three characters and play the mission from different perspectives. Experiencing this for the very first time makes it absolutely unforgettable for gamers.

5) Johnny's death

Trevor Philips is one of the three protagonists in GTA 5's story mode, and his introduction is something that players won't be forgetting anytime soon. While he is also seen in the game's prologue, he is properly introduced through the mission, Mr. Philips.

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned protagonist, Johnny Klebitz, also makes an appearance in this mission and gets brutally murdered by Trevor in it. Given Trevor's deranged characteristics, there couldn't have been a better introduction for him.

