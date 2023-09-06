5 of the hardest GTA missions of all time, ranked

Many in the gaming community had their first experience of a video game via a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) title. Through entertaining characters and riveting storylines, Rockstar Games captured the attention of millions worldwide. As fans await the next chapter in the series, they hope it lives up to the standards set by previous installments. Looking back at these games, however, is also a reminder of some incredibly hard missions that resulted in a lot of frustration.

Despite GTA's mission structure being one of the best in the industry, some of the quests took players to their limits. With that said, here's a ranked list of five of the hardest GTA missions of all time.

Bombs Away and 4 more of the hardest GTA missions of all time ranked

5) Wrong Side of The Tracks

This GTA San Andreas mission will always be mentioned when talking about the hardest ones in the series. Players are tasked with keeping up with a speeding locomotive on a dirt bike, as Big Smoke simultaneously shoots Vagos gangsters standing on top of it.

Although it sounds rather straightforward, Big Smoke's shooting is abysmal, and the mission must be completed before the train reaches a checkpoint. Luckily, there are a few workarounds for this task, but finishing it as intended by Rockstar Games is extremely hard.

4) Boomshine Blowout

Boomshine Blowout is one of GTA Vice City Stories' earliest missions wherein the game's protagonist, Victor Vance, tries to salvage Boomshine crates from Phil Cassidy's warehouse using a forklift. The catch is that the warehouse is on fire and will blow up once the time runs out.

Operating the forklift is pretty simple, but the falling debris blocks paths to the crates as the building burns. Vice City Stories is quite an enjoyable game apart from this mission. It takes place in Vice City, an iconic location based in Miami, which is interestingly the rumored setting of Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Bombs Away

GTA Vice City is one of the most beloved games in the series, but it has its fair share of frustrating missions. Bombs Away ranks pretty high in that list as it involves bombing Cuban gang boats using a remote-controlled (RC) plane that isn't easy to control at all.

The plane dips rapidly, making it frustratingly hard to maneuver, and once the gangsters get spooked, they start speeding away in their boats. This is where the mission gets really tough, as the RC plane can easily fall into the water. However, players do get an extra plane if they lose one.

2) Supply Lines

Supply Lines is another one of GTA San Andreas' agonizing missions. Completing it requires taking out multiple delivery vehicles before they reach their destination. That said, players must wreck these vehicles using a similar RC plane, which is incredibly hard to maneuver.

As if controlling it wasn't already hard enough, players must keep track of the plane's fuel. On top of that, NPCs in the delivery vehicles shoot back at the toy aircraft, which can be destroyed very easily. Fortunately, beating Supply Lines is only mandatory for 100% completion and not for finishing the game's story.

1) Demolition Man

Any list of the hardest GTA missions of all time will be incomplete without Grand Theft Auto Vice City's Demolition Man. Placing a few bombs in an under-construction building using a toy helicopter might sound like an easy job, but it is exactly the opposite. The RC helicopter's controls leave much to be desired.

Additionally, the mission is timed, and players must protect the toy aircraft from all armed guards and construction workers while placing the bombs. It is safe to assume that most would've taken multiple tries to beat Demolition Man during their first playthrough of GTA Vice City.

