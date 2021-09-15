5 of the most memorable GTA San Andreas missions that most fans can’t forget

GTA San Andreas is one of the most iconic games of all time, and that's partially thanks to its memorable missions.

It's a game with nearly 100 missions. Not all of them are exhilarating to play through, but some of them spark memories in one way or another. Different players will have different experiences. Yet, some of these missions are almost timeless when it comes to online discussions.

Unsurprisingly, this statement often means that the memorable missions are either frustrating or awesome to experience. The former category is easy to remember for the wrong reasons, while the latter is the opposite.

These are five unforgettable GTA San Andreas missions

5) Learning to Fly

GTA San Andreas's missions come in many different varieties. Interestingly, one mission involves CJ taking pilot school. It's only ten courses, but that's only part of this mission's charm.

For some players, this is an arduous task. Planes are far more complicated to operate than a car. However, another reason why this mission is so memorable is the phone calls associated with it.

If CJ keeps slacking off, he gets progressively more aggressive phone calls from Mike Toreno. These phone calls are quite humorous, making an otherwise mundane mission so iconic.

4) Supply Lines

It's hard to think of a mission more despised than Supply Lines in GTA San Andreas. It isn't easy, although it does have the benefit of being an optional mission. Hence, some GTA San Andreas players may wish to forego it altogether.

However, some gamers also wish to beat every mission in GTA San Andreas. That means that they'll have to complete this mission. Controlling an RC plane is rather clumsy in this game, not to mention it has a fuel-based time limit.

3) Wrong Side of the Track

Wrong Side of the Track is another infamous mission that many GTA San Andreas players hate. Unlike Supply Lines, the Wrong Side of the Tracks is mandatory. Hence, GTA San Andreas players have to complete it.

It happens early on in a gamer's playthrough. While there are easy alternative methods to completing this mission, most new players will tend to remember Big Smoke's iconic quote:

"All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!"

2) Black Project

It's hard to top a mission where CJ invades a top-secret military base and steals a jetpack. There's nothing like it in any previous GTA game, and there's hardly anything like it thereafter.

In a way, this is the prototypical mission that defines GTA San Andreas as being a completely different experience. It doesn't even attempt to be realistic like most GTA games, and that's what makes this mission so memorable.

1) End of the Line

Most GTA games' climaxes tend to be memorable. End of the Line is no different in this regard. It's an epic mission from start to finish, and it ties up GTA San Andreas's plot perfectly.

Even if players don't care so much about the game's lore, it's still worth noting that the gameplay is action-packed. There are hordes of goons to take out before engaging Big Smoke in a climactic duel.

Afterward, CJ leaves the crack palace and chases Officer Tenpenny around Los Santos. In a way, this mission has it all for what could be considered a memorable experience.

