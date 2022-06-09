5 of Michael’s most memorable moments in GTA 5

Michael De Santa is one of the main protagonists of GTA 5, and he has no shortage of iconic moments. Not all of them are flattering to his character, but that hasn't stopped fans of the series from talking about them nearly a decade after the game's initial release date.

There are rumors of him being in an upcoming GTA Online update, so now is as relevant of a time as any to remind gamers of some of his most memorable moments.

Michael is in the film industry now, but most fans will remember him for his short temper and "papa wolf" tendencies.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of Michael's most iconic moments in GTA 5

1) Meeting Franklin in Jimmy's car

Technically speaking, Michael has met Franklin before this scene. However, that was an incredibly minor scene where Lamar asked him for some directions at the start of the game.

This scene is far more significant as it shows how ruthless Mr. De Santa could be. It ultimately ends with Simeon getting beat up, which eventually leads to the player having access to another playable protagonist.

One of the main draws is the multiple protagonists feature, so it was nice to regain this ability after the brief prologue.

2) Humiliating Lazlow

Lazlow Jones is a bit of a punching bag in GTA 5, but it's not as if he doesn't deserve some of the torment that he gets in the game. The first memorable scene involves Trevor and Michael forcing him to dance in his underwear after he does a very questionable dance with Tracey.

The second memorable scene is what's shown in the above video. Lazlow tries hitting on Tracey again, only to get some piercings, a terrible tattoo and his ponytail cut off.

It's also pretty nice to see the De Santa family reunited after much of the bickering they did earlier on in GTA 5.

3) Saving the family in Meltdown

Michael's relationship with his family after GTA 5's Prologue is radically different from his relationship with them after the Reuniting the Family mission. Shortly after that came another mission called Meltdown, which involved him protecting his entire family from Merryweather Mercenaries.

It's like a scenario straight from an action movie (in the sense that it's unrealistic but incredibly cool to see). Everything ends well for his family, and it's a spark for the final mission in GTA 5.

4) Meeting Trevor again

One of the tensest scenes of GTA 5 is when Trevor comes into Michael's home. It starts as a traditional argument between the De Santa family before escalating to Trevor's appearance out of nowhere, surprising them all. It's a shock to everybody because Michael faked his death, so there wasn't a reason for an old familiar face in Trevor to find him here.

It is interesting to see Jimmy hiding behind his father, as he clearly wants to be protected by him. Apart from that, it's a great scene showing off the two protagonists' relationship with one another, which would only get more complicated as the game progresses.

5) Catching his wife cheating on him

Michael catching his wife with her tennis coach is easily his most memorable scene in GTA 5. Many players have made alternate videos of this scene featuring other characters in both the tennis coach and Michael's role, further cementing it as one of the game's iconic memes.

Past its meme status is a scene that is integral to GTA 5's plot. Amanda's infidelity is what causes Michael to chase this otherwise insignificant tennis coach. That chase sequence led him to tear down part of the home of Martin Madrazo's mistress, putting him into significant debt to the Mexican cartel leader.

Thus, he was forced to do a heist with Franklin, eventually leading Trevor to take note of it.

