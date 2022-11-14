5 missions from the GTA franchise that fans wanted to skip

The GTA franchise has been loved by players for being the all-in-one package delivering something for gamers of almost all genres, be it racing, flying, death matches, and so on. Over the years since its inception, the game's story mode has also delivered unforgettable missions, and some forgetful ones too.

While some missions have been fan favorites that players have loved to replay numerous times, there are some missions players have wanted to skip altogether. Grand Theft Auto 5 even gives players the option to skip parts of missions if they fail a section enough times.

This article will list five such missions from the entire GTA franchise so far that players have wanted to skip and proceed through the game. The article is not ranked in any specific order.

Note: This article includes the writer's opinion.

Five GTA franchise missions that players wish they could skip

1) The Triathlons

There are three Triathlons in Grand Theft Auto 5 and they're all an obvious choice for this list as they're not fun. Side missions that don't require players to go on a stressful killing spree are good to play on at times, but these are plain boring. Players can increase their overall stamina after playing these triathlons, and that's about it.

The Stamina Bar in these triathlons makes it quite annoying. This isn't the only mission players want to skip, as there's one more that makes it into this list.

2) The Puerto Rican Connection

In GTA 4, Manny tasks Niko to tail some targets on a train and kill them when they exit, which sounds easier than done. The mission is a replica of a scene from the movie, The French Connection, with Gene Hackman. There are many ways to get this mission completed.

Players just have to play it enough times to time their shots perfectly well to complete it. There are multiple ways of completing the mission, and each of them is just as difficult and annoying as the other. Manny's missions in GTA 4 always look and feel annoying to do and tailing targets makes things quite boring.

3) Paper Trail

This one takes the cake of being the most annoying mission that players would rather skip in the game. The Paper Trail mission depends on players lining up a chopper perfectly for Jacob to take a shot at the target, who's on another helicopter.

What makes it annoying is that it also depends on Jacob not missing his targets. Unfortunately, he misses more times than one, wasting a bunch of his rockets.

4) Demolition Man

Adding a time limit to any mission makes things that much more difficult. Add to that the NPCs who keep shooting at the RC chopper that has to plant four bombs, each significantly higher up the building, making it a mission that players have always wanted to skip.

Players who struggle with this mission and finally complete it after 1000 attempts, get even more annoyed when all they get paid is $1,000.

5) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

This is another GTA 5 mission on this list that players have long wanted to skip, as maintaining yoga positions is not something players would have predicted they'd be doing in a game like this. Players were expecting some real action to begin somewhere in the yoga mission but ended up being disappointed by it.

To complete the mission, players must follow the instructions accurately to avoid multiple retries. One wouldn't be blamed for trying some IRL yoga to relieve all the stress after completing this mission. "Did Somebody Say Yoga?" is possibly the worst mission in the GTA franchise, and players would have loved to skip this.

