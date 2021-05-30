5 missions from GTA Vice City that fans would love to revisit in a remake

GTA Vice City has some of the most memorable missions in the series, so it wouldn't be surprising if some fans would love to revisit some in a remake.

Some missions are frustrating, whereas others are beloved. Either way, both types of missions would be great to revisit in any potential remake for GTA Vice City. The former would be nice to revisit, solely so players can possibly experience the mission with less frustration. Of course, revisiting the latter with minimal changes would always be appreciated by GTA Vice City fans.

Naturally, it should go without saying that there are more than five missions from GTA Vice City that fans would love to see revisited in a possible remake. That said, these five missions have been chosen because they're some of the most iconic missions around, with some GTA Vice City fans still talking about them to this day.

Five GTA Vice City missions fans would love to see in a remake

#5 - Rub Out

Rub Out is a memorable mission that concludes the first act of GTA Vice City's story. The implications of what this mission means, as well as the gameplay itself, are quite interesting. Diaz is a memorable character, but killing him does avenge Victor Vance.

Given that AI is rather primitive in GTA Vice City, Lance isn't all that useful. Naturally, a remake would fix that issue, which could help make the mission feel even more epic.

It's like the inverse of Keep Your Friends Close...., another great mission GTA Vice City fans would love to see again in any potential remake.

#4 - All Hands on Deck!

Fighting off foreign intelligence agents sounds somewhat weird given the context of GTA Vice City, but All Hands on Deck! is a brilliant mission. Here, Tommy Vercetti helps Cortez fend off French agents in an interestingly climatic mission.

It's a defensive mission, as the main goal is to protect Cortez. However, players don't beat the mission just by loitering around, so they need to take some initiative to kill the agents who come by on boats, helicopters, etc. Cortez even has some sailors to help Tommy out, which gives the mission a grander feel.

It would be awesome to see this mission fleshed out even more in a remake. Even just adding better graphics and animation could make this already memorable mission that much better.

#3 - Demolition Man

This mission should ideally be remade, solely to reduce the frustration involved with just hearing its name. The idea of controlling an RC helicopter to blow up a construction site sounds pretty cool, but the execution is quite middling. What's supposed to be a fun mission is instead a messy one that showcases how archaic some of GTA Vice City's controls can be.

For starters, just improving the control scheme would be a good enough change in a potential GTA Vice City remake. Better controls go a long way in making a game feel more enjoyable, especially since players won't be able to blame that for their failures.

Otherwise, it would be great to turn a hated mission into a fun mission that's different from the rest of the game (as well as to showcase the potential for RC missions).

#2 - Keep Your Friends Close...

The finale of GTA Vice City is one of the most memorable missions in the game. It's a difficult mission by GTA Vice City Standards, but it feels important. Players can feel like the whole world is turning against them once Lance Vance turns on them. At this point, it's Tommy Vercetti versus the world.

Keep Your Friends Close... is a fun mission given that players can mow down hordes of Forelli goons before going up to the roof of the Vercetti Estate to kill Lance Vance. Although the whole mission takes place in one building, it still feels great.

Plus, Tommy Vercetti can finally finish off Sonny, which feels great in and of itself. If this mission was remade, Lance Vance's betrayal could be more dramatic, with the death scenes looking a lot cooler. There's just so much potential to make this climax feel even better.

#1 - The Job

The Job is a fun mission in GTA Vice City, but it does feel quite primitive compared to the recent heists of GTA 5 and GTA Online. A remake wouldn't have to make The Job identical to those heists in terms of functionality, but it could borrow some elements to make it feel grander.

Of course, the mission itself is one of the most memorable ones in the game. Robbing a bank sounds exciting, and the gameplay does a good enough job to indicate that. However, The Job probably has the most potential in terms of improving it in a remake.

Even adding minor things like having Cam Jone's possible death change more than just some dialogue would be interesting. It's a heist, so it wouldn't be hard to think of some new changes to modernize it for newer GTA fans.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

