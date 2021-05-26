5 missions in the GTA series that made players quit the game

Some missions are notoriously annoying, so much so that some GTA fans have quit the game over them. The GTA series isn't a particularly hard series to play through, which makes some of these missions all the more frustrating to play.

The missions on this list have gained a notorious reputation throughout the GTA community. GTA fans often rank these missions on Reddit as some of the most annoying missions, and it's not surprising why.

Some players will find these missions overrated, as the GTA series isn't a hard series to play, at least when compared to more complex games that players might be used to. Nevertheless, the GTA franchise attracts players from all walks of life, including casual players who will inevitably despise some of the following missions.

Five frustrating GTA missions players often despise

#5 - Espresso-2-Go! (GTA 3)

GTA 3 has some notoriously difficult missions. "Espresso-2-Go!" wouldn't be a particularly difficult mission in other GTA games, simply because those GTA games have a far better map system than GTA 3. The standard version of GTA 3, does not have a large map that players can manipulate as they can for later GTA titles.

Therefore, players will have to memorize various paths and shortcuts to get to the various stalls that they have to destroy. Unfortunately, there is also a fairly harsh time limit, which makes Espresso-2-Go! even more mind-numbingly annoying for GTA 3 fans.

When the best recommendation some players have for this mission is to look up guides online, then that's a sign that some fans find it too annoying to deal with.

#4 - Supply Lines... (GTA San Andreas)

Only a few missions can be considered more vile and hated than Supply Lines... It's an RC mission, which is already a tell-tale sign that some parts of the GTA community are going to hate it. RC vehicles in GTA Online control nicely, but sadly, that isn't the case in GTA San Andreas.

The main thing going for Supply Lines... in GTA San Andreas is that it's an optional mission. It's frustrating for some players, but it's not required to beat the game. Still, those who still wish to do this mission will find it annoying, especially since players won't learn how to properly fly until the Las Venturas part of the game.

It also doesn't help that many GTA fans hate Zero for how annoying he is.

#3 - Demolition Man (GTA Vice City)

Continuing the terrible trend of mediocre RC missions is Demolition Man. Unlike the Supply Lines... this mission is required to beat the game. Unsurprisingly, making a frustrating mission mandatory does little to help its reputation amongst the GTA community.

Controlling an RC helicopter with clunky controls is frustrating, especially with virtually no prior experience in controlling an RC. Players have to figure out how to do it on their own, which is fine, however, adding a strict time limit makes it annoyingly difficult.

Time limits are often considered a cheap way to add difficulty to a video game, particularly because they limit the player's ability to do an activity in their own unique way. It doesn't help that the knowledge of how to fly an RC helicopter in GTA Vice City is hardly used after this mission.

#2 - Mike Lips Last Lunch (GTA 3)

Mike Lips Last Lunch is a mission players can access early on in their GTA 3 playthrough. Predictably, players might not master GTA 3's clunky controls by then, which means they won't be the best driver around. Unfortunately, this mission mandates that players never crash a certain vehicle.

If they crash the vehicle, it's back to Pay 'N' Spray they go. It has to be spotless, which makes doing this mission a chore, especially since it happens so early in the storyline. It's not a short drive, either, so players have to be wary of terrible NPC logic getting in their way.

#1 - Coyote Cross Country Triathlon (GTA 5)

A 30-minute mission where players have to mash a few buttons mindlessly for the 100% completion of an incredibly dull task. Hence, it isn't surprising that some GTA 5 players don't even bother with completing this, especially since the game has so many trollish side missions involving the Epsilon Program, but those aren't required for 100% completion.

Players have to do two shorter triathlons before attempting the Coyote Cross Country Triathlon. Adding to that, the fact that players need near-max stamina to reliably earn a medal in this triathlon make it a boring experience that most GTA 5 players would gladly skip through.

The idea of a triathlon is interesting, but the execution of it is not. It's not required to beat the main storyline, but it's still excruciatingly boring to do. If a player fails 20 minutes into the triathlon, then that's even more disappointing.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.