5 missions that will improve with GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Given how difficult the original game was, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is looking to improve.

GTA San Andreas took the series to the next level when it came out. The targeting system was much better than in previous games. Players also had better control of their camera movement. However, not everything was sunshine and rainbows in this game. Some missions stood out for their sheer difficulty.

Sometimes there are just too many enemies to deal with all at once. Rockstar wants to enhance the player experience with GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. It promises useful features such as better shooting mechanics. This will go a long way to ensuring a smooth combat system.

Five missions that need to be improved in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

5) Freefall

Unfortunately, this is still going to be a difficult mission in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Players are required to fly a plane near another plane. It's easier said than done, as the players can miss their timing to jump off.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition does reduce frustration with one particular feature. Players can now restart missions right away, which is helpful if they miss their chance. For example, a player could get lost and fail the objective.

Nobody wants to get stranded in the skies. Instead of going back to Las Venturas, they can restart the mission.

4) A Home in the Hills

Players need to bring some of their best weaponry for this mission. This is where the new weapon selection wheel comes into play.

Players can instantly switch from close range to long-distance weapons. They no longer have to scramble through a vast selection, which will make the combat sections more accessible to players.

3) Gang Warfare

Technically, this is more of a side mission, but it does advance the story. Players need a good amount of territory before they can unlock the final missions. They can always recruit gang members to fight for their cause.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will have better drive-by controls than the previous game. This could prove very useful in gang warfare, especially if Grove Street provides backup.

Players can recruit three members, get in a car, and provoke a gang war. It's going to be much easier with the upgraded targeting system.

2) Wrong Side of the Tracks

This is yet another mission that will test anyone's patience. Unless they rely on easier solutions, it's easy to fail this mission. Big Smoke cannot aim to save his life, let alone CJ and Grove Street.

The ability to replay missions will reduce the time it takes to walk back. It's one of the main benefits of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. There is nothing more frustrating than failing the mission, only to be stuck out in the countryside. Players can simply clear their heads and start over.

1) End of the Line

Everything has been leading up to this climactic moment. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will test their skills in the final mission. They have to clear hordes of enemies before they get to Big Smoke and Frank Tenpenny.

This is where all the gameplay enhancements come into effect. The weapon selection wheel allows players to find the right weapon at the right time. They can also target enemies much easier in the remasters. It only takes a second to switch into a sniper rifle and pick off enemies from afar.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition brings modern gameplay to these classic titles. Such improvements should greatly help out with the final mission.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar