5 motorcycles that should return in GTA 6

Many vehicles from GTA Online are set to return in GTA 6, as showcased by the latter's debut trailer. While plenty of cars from the 2013 title were featured in the footage, the sequel should also have some motorcycles from the series' previous games in its catalogue.

In this article, we take a look at five motorcycles that should return in GTA 6. That said, readers should note that this list is completely speculative and none of the entries have been confirmed to be returning in GTA 6 yet. Additionally, motorcycles that have already been confirmed to be returning will not be mentioned here.

Motorcycles that should return in GTA 6: Angel, PCJ 600, and more

1) LCC Sanctus

The LCC Sanctus is one of the most unique motorcycles in GTA Online, and its design alone makes a case for its return in GTA 6. The vehicle boasts a rib-cage around its fuel tank and a skull up front. Both front and rear mudguards have a webbing pattern, adding on to Sanctus' distinct appearance.

While the LCC Sanctus is statistically a slow bike, having a fully upgraded top speed of only 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h), it moves really quickly. It is a great choice for free-roaming and could be an interesting option for exploring Leonida in GTA 6 if it returns.

2) Angel

The Angel has been a part of several games in the GTA series, such as Grand Theft Auto 4, Vice City, Vice City Stories, Liberty City Stories, and even Chinatown Wars. That said, its most memorable iteration is Mitch Baker's motorcycle in GTA Vice City, boasting the colors of the American flag.

Since Vice City is going to be a part of the GTA 6 map, this bike should make a return. It would be even better if it resembles the one owned by Mitch Baker or has a similar livery that players may be able to apply via customization.

3) PCJ 600

The PCJ 600 is one of the most iconic motorcycles in the GTA series, having been a part of almost every game in it. Those who have played GTA Vice City might remember the PCJ Playground challenge that starts after they get on this vehicle parked near Ocean Drive.

Though its latest iteration, the Shitzu PCJ 600 in GTA Online, is not very impressive, it would be fun for players to explore Vice City again on this motorcycle. Therefore, Rockstar should consider having it return in GTA 6.

4) Western Reever

The Western Reever's fully upgraded top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h) makes it the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online. The bike is seemingly based on the ARCH Method 143, which gives it a simple yet sleek design. These attributes could make it a great vehicular choice if it returns in GTA 6.

Needless to say, players will have to wait confirmation regarding this. In the mean time, they can try it out in GTA Online. The Western Reever is listed for sale on the Legendary Motorsport website and has a price tag of $1,900,000.

5) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is one of the best looking motorcycles in GTA Online. It debuted in October 2016 and looks to have been inspired by the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa. However, it is not just the looks that make it an impressive bike.

Once fully upgraded, the Hauchou Drag can hit a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h). Furthermore, it can be equipped with HSW upgrades in GTA Online's Current-Gen versions to increase its top speed to 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h).

It isn't known if HSW upgrades will return in GTA 6 story mode or even in GTA 6 Online, but the Hakuchou Drag deserves a spot in its catalog regardless.

