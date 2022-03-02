5 movies that GTA 6 could take inspiration from

Rockstar is sure to take some inspiration from the film and television world when they create new missions for GTA 6. They are already well known for doing this in past games.

One of the most memorable moments from GTA 5 is the heist mission that involves the protagonists flipping a money van to rob it. This mission is carried out almost exactly like the same scene from the movie Heat, featuring Robert DeNiro.

The YouTube video above showcases some of the missions from GTA 5 that were inspired by scenes from movies. Fans should recognize many of them from both the game and Hollywood.

This article hopes to explore five movies that Rockstar could take inspiration from for GTA 6.

GTA 6 could use elements from hundreds of epic movies

5) Point Break

Point Break is a 1991 action movie starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. The film's plot quickly resembles something that Rockstar could reinvent for its games. An FBI agent goes undercover in a gang of surfing bank robbers but becomes entangled in their lives.

Rockstar can indeed imagine a mission involving a FIB agent going undercover in the criminal world of GTA 6, maybe one where players need to find out who the infiltrator is. Perhaps the new mechanics will also allow gamers to surf some waves with fellow fugitives of the law.

4) Pain & Gain

Pain & Gain is a hilarious film based on a true story. The story is of a group of bodybuilders who kidnapped and tortured a man intending to take over his immense wealth. They committed some insane felony crimes.

GTA fans can immediately imagine Brucie Kibbutz being perfect for a role in missions inspired by this movie for GTA 6. Brucie's behavior resembles Dwayne Johnson's actions from the film when he acts erratically under the influence of drugs.

3) Lucky Number Slevin

Lucky Number Slevin is a film that carries a lot of the same humor found in GTA games. It is about a case of mistaken identity that gets the protagonist mixed up with a very colorful cast of gangs and bosses of the underworld.

Rockstar could certainly take some inspiration from the mobsters depicted in the film, allowing for new and entertaining missions that have a flare of Hollywood for GTA 6. The action-packed scenes and the frightening hitman, played by Brucie Willis, would also be great characters to study for Rockstar's antagonists.

2) Baby Driver

Baby Driver will go down in history as one of the best getaway heist driving movies ever. Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey play two of the best antagonist roles in this exhilarating film. There are so many elements that could serve as inspiration for GTA 6.

The storyline and characters are all worthy of roles in the Rockstar franchise, and the car and driving skills shown in the movie are enough to make any GTA gearhead weep.

1) Free Guy

Hopefully, by now, most GTA fans have had a chance to watch the movie Free Guy. The film's premise is that Ryan Reynolds is an NPC in a computer gaming world where crime and madness prevail. This will sound familiar to a lot of people.

Many gamers think the movie was heavily inspired by GTA, which may be true. However, the film added new features and played with AI learning in computer games. Rockstar will no doubt find some inspiration for GTA 6 in the movie that they partly inspired.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar