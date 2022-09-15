5 must-have mods for GTA San Andreas in 2022

GTA San Andreas' impact on popular culture can still be felt to this day, with many new viral memes and references popping up pretty regularly on the internet. This shows just how well the title has aged, at least in terms of its influence.

However, there are still some aspects of the game that can definitely need some improvement. Fortunately, there are many amazing mods that can literally transform it into something more contemporary while keeping its old-school vibe intact.

However, many players might not be aware of the modding scene surrounding the title. This article will recommend five must-have mods for GTA San Andreas that one can install.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here are 5 of the most essential mods for GTA San Andreas that every player should install

1) Original HD Weapons by catfromnesbox

Weapons are a pretty integral part of GTA San Andreas, as these are items that players probably use the most next to cars. So, it is always great to have a mod that enhances the shooting experience.

Therefore, the Original HD weapon mod is perfect for this since it provides players with high-quality textures for their favorite weapons and makes them look more realistic and practical.

The level of detail that this mod brings with itself is amazing. Those who are looking to immerse themselves in the game will have a great time using this.

2) First Person Mod by Voron295

With this mod, players will be able to play GTA San Andreas in the first-person mode. At first, it may not appear appealing to some. However, once they begin playing, they will notice how different it feels since it literally provides a fresh perspective to both the plot and gameplay.

This first-person view, especially with GTA San Andreas' graphics, creates this strange atmosphere and vibe that will remind players of old-school FPS games like GoldenEye or DOOM. Although it might not be the most practical mod to use, it is still the most entertaining one to play with.

3) Skin Selector

GTA San Andreas was already way ahead of its time in terms of character customization. However, the Skin Selector mod is required to take this aspect of the game to the next level. This mod gives one the freedom to become whoever they want to be.

This means that one can change CJ's appearance to any other character from the title, be it an NPC or any other major character from the main story.

Some versions of this mod also allow players to become characters from other games, TV series, and movies as well. Thus, one will have a lot of options regarding who they want to play as.

4) San Andreas Cheat Menu by 123L_YT

Cheat codes are very important to the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas experience, as almost every player has used cheat codes in the game at some point. It could be because of a difficult mission, to stack up weapons, get superpowers, or just to travel faster around the city.

Even though cheats are very fun and helpful to use, the most annoying part is remembering them. There are so many of these codes that it gets frustrating to constantly search for them online when one cannot recall them. This is where this mod steps in to save the day.

It creates an in-game menu for all of the cheat codes that players can activate, thus making the entire process faster and smoother.

5) V Graphics by Ethnmods

This is one of the most popular graphics mods for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, which changes its entire visual look to that of Grand Theft Auto 5. However, this mod does not completely recreate GTA 5's graphics in GTA San Andreas. It improves most of the textures, lighting, and other graphical aspects of the game that make it seem very close to the newest title in the franchise.

It provides players with the much-anticipated next-generation San Andreas experience. The modded version of the title can also be seen as the game's original remastered version. So, if someone wants to enhance the graphics in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, this mod is quite useful.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta