5 must-have safehouse mods for GTA 5 in 2022

GTA 5 is one of the most popular games in the franchise and isn't an exception to mods either, with plenty of them being available on the internet. It has a lot to offer already, and players can completely change the looks and functionality of almost all elements with mods.

Rockstar Games' GTA 5 has three protagonists leading the plot, and all three of them have their own safehouses, which allow players to save their game progress, heal themselves, and change clothes. Modding allows them to tinker and build different accomodations, which is not otherwise possible in the campaign.

GTA 5 safehouse mods that players should try at least once, ranked

5) Trevor’s Log House

Trevor's character is seen as someone who is not bothered about himself or anyone around him. He has a rather small and mostly unappealing trailer that's used as his safehouse as well.

Using Dusted's mod, players can replace the trailer with a log house that looks brilliant, and includes several new features. The new log house is equipped with a clean landscape and a new environment, a gas station, a helipad, a garage, a storage building, and an armory and a cooking lab, for science.

The house even has a bunch of parasols on the roof of the house to avoid water leaks from the ceiling when it rains. The mod even works with low-powered devices as most of the irrelevant props are deleted. It's definitely worth checking out for a nice cabin in the woods.

4) Music Producer’s Mansion

For those looking for a much cooler safehouse, this is a must-try mod. It was developed by Zoidberg, and is inspired by GTA: San Andreas character Mad Dogg's mansion. It provides players with a lavish-looking apartment that's also got a few changes made to the interior and exterior.

As the name suggests, this one's built with a music producer in mind, right from the exterior design and the interior that consists of a recording studio, a music video film studio, and an editing room. Apart from four bedrooms, the facilities in the mansion include a gym, vault, helipad, and a garage.

3) A True Boss Hollywood Mansion

For players looking for a mansion that's suited for a hollywood celebrity, this one will ensure that they get the complete experience of a luxurious, yet conventional house. The mod is titled "A True Boss Hollywood Mansion" and it does live up to its name.

Cdubblin has created a modernized home with a carport with more room for vehicles. The interior has rooms redone and includes LED flat screens and better lighting. The mansion also includes a rooftop gym with a hot tub and a casino.

This mod has great attention to detail, with improved textures that blend in the environment.

2) Bel Air Billionaire

The second-best mod on this list is one of the most impressive ones. It is made for GTA 5 by Guido12, and is called the Bel Air Billionaire. This modern architecture includes a lot of amenities that such a structure can offer. Right from a view from the balcony, the detailed upstairs, and the garage, it gets more and more impressive.

Lighting is beautifully done throughout the safehouse and allows enough light for players to enjoy gaming even at night. Additional amenities include a helipad and an indoor pool that looks splendid. Version 3.0 has also fixed a lot of bugs and glitches.

1) Galileo Michael Mansion

This mod takes the cake as it's one of the best modified mansions made so far for GTA 5. Created by mixtro, it gives players a gorgeous looking mansion, and the structure has a lot of other facilities as well, including a tennis court, a yoga spot, and a garage that is overloaded with vehicles.

There's also a pool and a helipad for the mansion to look more royal and lavish. Inside it, two main characters from the story arch, Trevor and Franklin, may be found in the heist-plotting room.

The modding community has a lot of other mods as well, for safehouses, vehicles, and even to teleport between maps, unlock characters, and a lot more. With high-texture graphics mods, the entire game can be made to look a lot better, and gamers can even get an idea of what GTA 6 might look like.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan