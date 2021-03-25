5 myths and fan theories that were later confirmed to be true in GTA

There are a number of popular myths and fan theories that were later confirmed to be true within the GTA series.

For the most part, fan theories and myths tend to be overtly nonsensical. People love creepypastas, so they often fabricate details or events to make their myths seem more believable. However, this article will focus more on the myths and fan theories that turned out to be true.

GTA myths and fan theories that later turned out to be true

#5 - The player can find the bank from GTA 3's opening cutscene

There were theories about how players can find the bank that Catalina and Claude robbed (Image via GTA Myths Wiki)

The bank that Catalina and Claude robbed is nowhere to be seen in Liberty City under normal circumstances, leading to theories about how a player can find it. However, the infamous "Ghost Town" contains the opening scene's setting, except with non-physical objects.

Players speculated way back then that one could find the bank. However, it wasn't until later when players could use the Dodo to explore "Blue Hell" (out of bounds in layman's terms) that this old fan theory was eventually proven to be true.

#4 - There are aliens in GTA 5

Aliens actually exist in GTA 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Aliens and UFOs seem far too outlandish to be in a GTA game but, believe it or not, they're actually a part of GTA 5. The most famous alien is the one found in North Yankton's river. However, it is easy to miss, given that players hardly stop and look at it when doing the prologue.

There are also a few UFOs that players can spot around the GTA 5 map. Sadly, the UFO is not a vehicle that the player can control.

#3 - Option C is the canon ending (GTA 5)

GTA Online appeared to confirm that Option C is the canon ending to GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online officially confirmed that this old fan-favorite theory was true via a mission in the DLC update pertaining to The Diamond Casino & Resort.

It's already known that Trevor survives the events of GTA Online thanks to some missions. Since some of these events can only take place after the events of GTA 5, it leaves only two endings to be considered as possibly canon.

In the mission "Casino - Strong Arm Tactics," Tao Cheng brings up how he was nearly killed at a country club, stating in Chinese:

"I almost got killed at this country club before. Once is enough already!"

Considering that option C is the only ending where this event can occur, along with Wei Cheng's complete absence in GTA Online, it's likely that "The Third Way" is the official ending in GTA Online.

#2 - Police brutality (GTA San Andreas)

Police often get into a scuffle with criminals in the GTA series, making it difficult to tell if it's actually a case of police brutality. However, there is a very clear example of police brutality occurring in the Los Santos Police Department's parking lot in GTA San Andreas.

In one of the corners, two police officers can be seen doing something questionable. One of them is watching another police officer beat up a random pedestrian (the victim is a random character model), and the pedestrian never attempts to fight back. Considering how players have no reason to go there, they'll often never see it.

#1 - Bigfoot is in GTA 5

Rockstar Games incorporated a few Bigfoot Easter eggs into GTA 5 (Image via Saintsfan, YouTube)

One of the most popular myths of all of GTA history was that players could find Bigfoot in GTA San Andreas. Unsurprisingly, Bigfoot wasn't in GTA San Andreas in any capacity. Despite that being the case, it never stopped fans from creating bizarre myths involving Bigfoot and other monsters in later GTA titles.

Rockstar Games was aware of this, so they incorporated a few Bigfoot Easter eggs into GTA 5. Bigfoot wasn't just a cameo either, as the player has the ability to play as him thanks to Peyote Plants.

Bigfoot even appeared in GTA Online as part of a seasonal event.

For fans who hunted this mythical creature back in GTA San Andreas, it was an awesome feeling to finally see him in-game.

