5 new Chevrolet vehicles GTA 6 should include

GTA 6, much like its predecessor, should feature fictional brands associated with in-game cars, fast food chains, clothing items, technological equipment, and more. However, it should be noted that the companies in this series are heavily based on those from real life. For instance, Grand Theft Auto Online's Declasse brand is Chevrolet's in-game counterpart. Many of its rides are fictional iterations of this real-life brand's vehicles and resemble them visually to a great degree.

Since the next installment in the series is expected to feature new cars, some of them being different renditions of fresh Chevrolet rides is quite possible. So, let's take a look at five new vehicles from this real-life company that Grand Theft Auto 6 should include.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and 4 other new Chevrolet cars GTA 6 should include

1) Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2024

One look at the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2024 is enough to justify why it should be one of the many cars in GTA 6. If Rockstar Games decides to include this vehicle in the upcoming title, its extremely stylish design could make it one of the best-looking rides in that game.

Moreover, it could also be a great asset performance-wise. According to Chevrolet's official website, the 2024 Corvette Stingray has a 194 mph top track speed.

Grand Theft Auto Online features a car based on the Corvette Stingray 2014; hence, the 2024 one could act as a worthy upgrade, albeit possibly a pretty expensive one.

2) Chevrolet Equinox EV 2024

Besides sports and supercars, Grand Theft Auto games also feature other vehicle categories like SUVs. Since it is very likely that this class could be among the content returning in GTA 6, one of the cars that should be a part of it is the Chevrolet Equinox EV 2024.

This all-electric SUV has a sleek design that can add value to any player's garage, especially with its super thin headlight strip that gives the ride an ultra-modern look. The Equinox EV 2024's interior is quite luxurious as well and could make driving around Vice City a great experience if the first-person perspective mode returns.

3) Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is an incredibly stylish electric All-Wheel-Drive car, featuring an LT2 V8 engine and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Its neoteric design has some really sharp features, especially the two exaggerated rear-intakes positioned on either side.

However, one of its major highlights is its stealth mode. This lets you drive it quietly on electric power at up to 45 mph for three to four miles. Interestingly, some GTA Online vehicles also have a stealth mode, which functions a little differently. But if the Corvette E-Ray is included in the next game, it could easily be among its more expensive commodities.

4) Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2024

A variety of pickup trucks have appeared in Grand Theft Auto games over the years, and this trend is likely to continue in GTA 6's story mode. A vehicle in this category that Rockstar Games should consider including in its upcoming release is the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

The imposing design of this TurboMax engine-powered car makes it stand out from its peers. Additionally, the Silverado 1500's off-road capabilities could make it a good choice for exploring areas on the GTA 6 map, which is seemingly based on the Florida Everglades and the Florida Keys.

5) Chevrolet Camaro 1998

Classic cars are pretty popular among Grand Theft Auto players, and GTA Online alone boasts a large number of them. So, the series' next installment might also feature quite a few of these rides. A classic Chevrolet offering that should be a part of Grand Theft Auto 6 is the 1998 variant of the Camaro.

This automobile has a simple yet sleek design, which stands out despite the absence of any major embellishments. Therefore, players could use it to travel across the state of Leonida in GTA 6 in style.

