Which GTA 5 Online vehicle is based on Lamborghini Countach, and is it worth buying?

Lamborghini Countach is one of the many vehicles recreated in GTA 5 Online due to it being a popular ride among motorheads. It is a classic sports car produced from 1974 until 1990 by the Italian automobile manufacturer. Players can experience driving the exotic yet elegant car in the form of Pegassi Torero, the in-game 2-seater sports classic ride based on the real-life Lamborghini Countach.

That said, one might wonder if it’s worth buying in GTA 5 Online in 2024. Let’s take a look at everything one must know about the Pegassi Torero and its performance before investing in it.

Lamborghini Countach in GTA 5 Online: The Pegassi Torero’s visual design

Being one of the vehicles featured in the current GTA 5 Online weekly discounts, the Pegassi Torero base design took up inspiration mainly from the Lamborghini Countach, with some design cues taken from:

Koenig Countach – Side skirts

Side skirts Ferrari F40 – Front parking lamps

Front parking lamps Ferrari 328 – Rear lamps

Players can also find some resemblance with Grand Theft Auto Vice City’s Infernus car mode, although both are different vehicles. Here are some of the main visual characteristics of the Lamborghini Countach-based Pegassi Torero, giving it a short body yet sporty look:

Front body:

Five thin intakes

Two additional vents

Square-shaped lamps on black-finished housings

Pop-up rectangular headlamps

Manufacturer emblem on the bonnet

Side body:

Single strake line splitting the air into side intakes

Plastic trim around the windows

Wing mirror behind the A-pillar

Black-slatted intakes

Small grills

Scissor doors

Rear body:

Black-coloured panel

A black strip on the panel’s center

Circular rear lamps similar to that of the Infernus Classic

Inner lamps consisting of turn signals and reverse lights

Twin exit dual exhaust below the rear bumper

Unlike the latest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Lamborghini Countach-inspired Pegassi Torero runs on a V12 engine with a 5-speed transmission in an RWD layout.

How does the Pegassi Torero perform in 2024?

The Pegassi Torero’s performance is similar to that of the Cheetah Classic. The powerful V12 engine makes it easy for the sports classics car to reach a maximum speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h). Additionally, its quick acceleration allows it to complete one lap on an average time of 1:06.366.

What makes the Lamborghini Countach-based vehicle special is its agile handling, which, combined with its acceleration, makes it one of the best vehicles in the game.

As the Pegassi Torero is one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online that becomes available only occasionally, one shouldn’t miss the opportunity to get the Lamborghini Countach in Los Santos if it’s available as part of weekly updates.

