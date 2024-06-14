5 non-essential features GTA 6 shouldn't bother to include

The Grand Theft Auto series has several non-essential features that GTA 6 should avoid. This includes annoying side activities meant only to annoy players, useless missions whose only purpose is to extend the story, and futuristic vehicles that destroy immersion. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 has a lot of hype behind it, Rockstar Games needs to appease its fanbase by making sure this is the best game in the series.

This would be impossible if the game had annoying or unnecessary features. With that in mind, we've prepared a list of some non-essential features GTA 6 shouldn't have.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Non-essential features GTA 6 should skip

1) Yoga

Trending

Grand Theft Auto 5 has some decent side activities like Tennis and Golf, but everyone would agree that Yoga isn't part of that. This title has a tedious and frustrating mission where players are forced to try out Yoga moves, and it doesn't even have a cathartic ending.

Instead, the game forcibly annoys you by making Michael — one of the three protagonists — feel stupid for doing it in the first place. Such gimmicky Grand Theft Auto side activities that solely exist to annoy you are among the non-essential features GTA 6 needs to avoid.

2) Stealth mode

Stealth mode arrived in Grand Theft Auto 5 as a replacement for crouching. As its name indicates, this feature is meant for stealth-based gameplay. When you enable it with the press of a button, the player character walks less audibly and slowly. However, what sounds great on paper doesn't really function that well, as stealth is an element that's severely lacking in Grand Theft Auto 5.

The game has some missions that could've had Splinter Cell-like level design, but Rockstar botched it with the inefficient stealth mode. This is one of the first non-essential features GTA 6 should ditch. A better alternative, however, would be to replace it with a more functional stealth mode that include crouching and pruning.

Also Read: Useless GTA 5 features that shouldn't return

3) Futuristic vehicles

Futuristic vehicles make no sense in Grand Theft Auto (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many Grand Theft Auto Online players believe that futuristic vehicles have been the bane of the game. They not only ruin the immersive realism that Grand Theft Auto is known for, they also disrupt the balance and sense of fair play. The Oppressor Mk II is perhaps the most notorious of these vehicles, but this title has many more.

Rockstar has finally nerfed them after years of complaints from players, but these are non-essential features that GTA 6 definitely shouldn't have, whether in story mode or multiplayer.

Also Read: Things needed in GTA 6 Online for better multiplayer experience

4) Filler missions

In terms of story length, Grand Theft Auto 5 is the longest game in this series. However, it doesn't have nearly as many missions as San Andreas, an experience that feels quite long as well. GTA 5 has several filler missions that serve no purpose in the story but to frustrate players and waste their time.

Scouting the Port is probably the biggest example of this, which might make you want to stop playing the game altogether. Including a ridiculous difficulty spike is an old tradition in Rockstar Games titles and is sometimes appreciated by fans as a worthy challenge.

However, wasting your time for nothing is not the same as having a difficulty spike. As such, these types of missions are non-essential features GTA 6 shouldn't include.

Also Read: Insane missions that Grand Theft Auto 6 story needs to recreate

5) Shark Card-based microtransactions

Shark Cards may give an unfair advantage (Image via Rockstar Games)

Shark Cards are the primary mode of microtransactions in Grand Theft Auto Online that let you buy in-game money instantly. This isn't a free game, so including microtransactions in such a title isn't entirely fair. Now, if these were only for cosmetic items, this would be much more understandable. However, that's not the case. And making in-game purchases pay-to-win has not gone over well with the community.