5 notable changes from GTA San Andreas to GTA 4

GTA San Andreas and GTA 4 are two of the greatest games in the series, yet they represent two completely different video game ideologies.

The latter game is beloved for its realism, and how its general gameplay is more developed and immersive compared to GTA San Andreas. By comparison, the former game is far less realistic, but it also features more customization and other fun shenanigans to get involved in.

Every GTA game differs from one another in a feature or two. However, the transition between the 3D Universe and the HD Universe is a fascinating topic for discussion. GTA San Andreas was the last mainline game of the former, and GTA 4 is the first game of the latter category.

Five noticeable changes between GTA San Andreas and GTA 4

5) Difference in multiplayer

GTA 4 Online is a completely different experience from what GTA San Andreas offers (Image via NitrixWarlord)

The original PS2 version of GTA San Andreas had local multiplayer so two players could play together. It required the player to go to a specific spot on the map, and the second player could play as a random pedestrian suitable for the location.

Players could travel across the world without too many limitations. The main limitation was the camera (as one might expect in any game with local multiplayer). Players could kill one another, other characters, or even kiss.

GTA 4 had an online multiplayer experience that is quite similar to GTA Online. There's essentially a difference between local and online multiplayer.

4) Storytelling differences

Niko's life is brutal (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 4's full story is technically told in three games. There's the base game, but there's also The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. Both games add some extra flavor and lore to GTA 4's overarching storyline. By comparison, GTA San Andreas only has one game to tell its story.

Of course, there is also the obvious difference in how the base game of GTA 4 ends and how GTA San Andreas ends. In the latter, CJ overcomes his foes and lives happily ever after with his allies. In GTA 4, however, Niko either loses his girlfriend or his cousin and is in hardly a better place than before.

3) Completely different physics

One of the most noticeable changes between GTA San Andreas and GTA 4 can be seen in the two games' physics. GTA 4 featured ragdoll physics and was meant to be more realistic than every game before it.

True enough, its physics are far more reminiscent of real life than GTA San Andreas's physics. The latter game stayed true to the arcade-style gameplay seen in the older GTA games. Likewise, there are far fewer animations in GTA San Andreas as a result.

2) Different approach to hand to hand combat

GTA San Andreas's combat was simpler (Image via BlaZe 92)

GTA 4's close-quarter combat usually takes longer to finish off an opponent than it would in GTA San Andreas. Part of the reason lies in how different the two systems are. In GTA 4, players have several attacks they can execute at any given time and have to react to the opponent's attacks accordingly.

In GTA San Andreas, players only have a few attacks, but they also have several combat styles that they can learn at a gym. Either way, CJ could defeat foes with a few strikes and go on his merry way. Players could block attacks, but dodging was limited to how a player moved normally.

1) GTA 4 has less customization than GTA San Andreas

GTA 4 retained some of the good customization options found in GTA San Andreas, but it didn't keep everything. Some of the games after GTA San Andreas, such as Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories got rid of almost everything in this department.

Vehicle customization was essentially neutered in GTA 4, although the game still had some Pay 'n' Sprays. Likewise, there are no tattoos or haircuts that Niko can have to alter his physical appearance.

All of those features were present in GTA San Andreas. GTA 4 still keeps some individual apparel, at the very least.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul