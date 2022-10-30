Some missions in GTA 3 Definitive Edition are bound to be remembered long after the player finishes the game. Whether you recall them for the right reasons is a different story altogether. Some objectives were notoriously difficult to accomplish in the original game, with the remaster not making things much better. As a result, certain missions will be considered memorable for all the wrong reasons.

This remaster didn't introduce any new jobs for Claude to take up, so anybody who has played the original game should have an idea of the contents of this article. That said, to the title's credit, completing the game isn't as frustrating as it was in the original, thanks to a few new quality-of-life additions.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five infamous missions in GTA 3 Definitive Edition, including Rigged To Blow

1) Sayonara Salvatore

The mission itself is pretty straightforward, but it's what happens subsequently that makes it notorious. Asuka tells Claude to eliminate Salvatore Leone; the most efficient method to do so involves using a sniper rifle. There isn't any gimmick to completing Sayonara Salvatore, yet most gamers should remember what immediately happens afterward.

Claude will get shot at by Leone gang members whenever he's near their territory in Portland. Keep in mind that they can sometimes have a Pump Action Shotgun, which practically guarantees that Claude will get Wasted pretty easily. It's advised to complete Vigilante and Taxi Driver missions long before completing Sayonara Salvatore in GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

2) Mike Lips Last Lunch

This GTA 3 Definitive Edition mission is one of the harder ones for several reasons:

There is a six-minute time limit

Players must make sure to drive a car without damaging it once

Mike Lips Last Lunch happens early on in the playthrough

All these factors make it notoriously difficult for bad drivers to complete the mission, and this remaster didn't do much to make it easier. The generic quick restart is nice, but that applies to every mission in this game. If you're a reckless driver in most Grand Theft Auto games, you better be prepared to be much more careful here.

3) Rigged To Blow

Rigged To Blow is basically a harder version of Mike Lips Last Lunch since there is a lot more traffic to maneuver around here. There are two main parts to this mission:

Driving the car safely, as too many hits will make it explode

Take the car back without any scratches on it

At the very least, this notorious mission comes much later in GTA 3 Definitive Edition, meaning that you should be a competent driver by the time it starts. Funnily enough, it is one of the few repeatable missions in this game. However, its difficulty doesn't exactly make it an endearing experience to indulge in all over again.

4) Bomb Da Base: Act II

Players with bad aim will detest this mission, especially if they're on a console. 8-Ball can easily die when he tries to run to his destination. Since he's unarmed, it's entirely up to the player to take care of any enemies on the boat.

Some gamers are recommended to use the nearby Adrenaline Pill to make things a lot easier. It's also worth noting that it's not required to get headshots to eliminate the cartel members. A skilled player can easily complete it in three minutes, especially if they know where all the enemies are beforehand.

5) Espresso-2-Go!

One great thing that GTA 3 Definitive Edition has compared to the original game is the in-game map. This addition makes the infamous mission much more bearable, but it only solves some issues. Players still have to destroy nine coffee stalls in eight minutes, and those targets are scattered throughout all three major islands in the game.

Much of Espresso-2-Go's infamy comes from the original game, where there was no in-game map or waypoint. GTA 3 Definitive Edition makes the mission much less frustrating than it was initially, although it can still be difficult for lousy drivers. Not to mention, following the GPS isn't always the most efficient way to get to a place quickly.

