5 fun things to do in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (DE) is currently seeing a positive resurgence among GTA fans, thanks to all of the patches Rockstar Games has released to fix the majority of the problems players were facing while playing the game.

GTA 3 DE runs much better now, so fans of the franchise should try this remaster of a classic GTA game. However, if beginner players are wondering what they can do in this decade-old game, this article will present them with five things they can try right now in GTA 3 DE.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 things that players should not avoid doing in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

1) Find all of the hidden packages

Hidden packages are collectibles spread all over Liberty City, but unlike collectibles in subsequent GTA games, they are way easier and more fun to find since the city isn't too large.

Players will also get a unique weapon for every hidden package they find, so if they don't want to waste their time constantly buying guns, they can just go on this quest to find all of the hidden packages and get all of the guns for free.

2) Ride the Rhino Tank

The Rhino tank is an overpowered vehicle in GTA 3 that is both bulletproof and blastproof, so when driving this vehicle down the streets of Liberty City, players can wreak havoc without worrying about their own safety.

This also means that players will be able to complete challenging story missions without much effort, as a missile from this tank can easily one-shot enemies. Furthermore, players can get this tank really early in the game during the "Arms Shortage" mission.

They will basically have to place two cars on the sides of the tank that will be present at the compound where the mission will take place. The cars will block the entrance to the tank, and players will then just have to sprint into the tank from its back until they teleport inside of it.

3) Side jobs

If players are bored of playing as criminals, they have the option to complete three distinctive service jobs in the game and even get paid for doing them. These are great side activities that help in keeping the game more dynamic and varied.

Players can just steal a taxi and start working as a taxi driver. In this service activity, they just need to give their passengers a ride to whatever destination they pick. Players also have the cop to become a vigilante if they steal a cop car, as they will get an option to catch criminals in the city. If players manage to steal an ambulance, they can work as a paramedic and deliver patients to hospitals.

4) Stunt jumps

There are over 20 stunt jumps present in the city that players can complete, especially if they like driving in the game and want to flaunt their skills.

When a player's car flies off any of the stunt ramps, their perspective will cut to a cinematic camera, and they will be able to see themselves flying in the air and landing in slow motion.

This is a great way to pass the time if players are bored of constantly having to complete story missions. Additionally, players will get the "Wheel up" achievement after completing all of the 20 stunt jumps.

5) Rampages

Rampages are one of the side missions that can be started by picking up skull icons that can be found all over the city. In these missions, players are basically tasked with eliminating members of a certain gang.

Trigger-happy players who like gunplay should definitely check out these side missions in the game that are fun and action-packed. They will get the "Blood on the streets" achievement for completing all 20 rampage missions in GTA 3 DE.

