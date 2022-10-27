5 most useful cheats for GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Several recent patches released by Rockstar Games have fixed the majority of bugs and glitches that were plaguing the GTA 3 Definitive Edition. Players can now finally play this legendary game without constantly encountering errors.

GTA 3 is the classic title that introduced this series to the amazing possibilities of the open-world 3D virtual space. So, playing the remastered version of this game is guaranteed to bring nostalgia to many old-school gamers.

However, adapting to this classic game might be a bit difficult for new players. So to help them out, this article will provide them with five of the most useful cheats they can use while playing GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

5 useful cheats for GTA 3 Definitive Edition that will give players armor, health, and more

1) Get all the weapons

GTA 3 Definitive Edition (DE) has some of the most difficult story missions to complete, and this aspect of the game will surely make many players rage-quit several times.

Missions like Bomb Da Base: Act III and The Exchange are some of the most infamous examples of the difficulty spike that they will have to face when playing this game. Thus, this is where players need to have access to every weapon available to equip in GTA 3 DE.

This way, they will at least have an actual chance of completing these missions. The following are all of the cheat codes to get all the weapons:

PlayStation : R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Xbox : RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC : GUNSGUNSGUNS

2) Full armor

As the name suggests, this cheat will provide players will full armor when it is activated. This way, they won't have to constantly worry about dying whenever an enemy NPC attacks them.

Armor is pretty important for players if they want to survive large-scale battles, especially in places where there aren't many things to take cover behind.

Furthermore, this cheat will always come in handy regardless of the situation players find themselves in, as the majority of missions in GTA 3 Definitive Edition require players to get into gunfights.

Here is the cheat code for this ability:

PlayStation : R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Xbox : RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZR, L, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

ZR, ZR, L, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC : TORTOISE

3) Spawn a tank

Sometimes, players just want to experience the game without any challenges. This might be because they are more interested in the narrative that is being presented to them rather than the gameplay.

So, for these types of players, this cheat is perfect as it will spawn a Rhino Tank near them. After that, they can just drive this vehicle around and destroy any enemy trying to stop them from completing any story missions.

This way, players can easily breeze through most of the difficult missions present in the game. The following is the cheat code for spawning the Rhino tank:

PlayStation : Circle (x6), R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle (x6), R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Xbox : B (x6), RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y

B (x6), RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y Nintendo Switch : A (x6), R, ZL, L, X, B, X

A (x6), R, ZL, L, X, B, X PC : GIVEUSATANK

4) Improved car handling

Many players will find driving in GTA 3 DE pretty stiff and unappealing. This has become a huge obstacle for many of them as driving is an important aspect of GTA 3 DE. So, if players want to see an improvement, they definitively need to use this cheat code.

Using it, driving cars becomes easier and more fun as the handling of every vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 3 DE will become way more responsive and flexible. Here is the cheat:

PlayStation : R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle

R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle Xbox : RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y

RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y Nintendo Switch : R, L, ZR, L, Left, R, R, X

R, L, ZR, L, Left, R, R, X PC : CORNERSLIKEMAD

5) Full health

Having full health is always important in Grand Theft Auto 3 DE as death can come from anywhere and in any form in Liberty City.

This cheat is very useful to know because when activated, the player’s health will automatically fill up. Therefore, they can virtually become invincible by using it. The following is the cheat code:

PlayStation : R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Xbox : RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZR, L, R, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

ZR, ZR, L, R, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC : GESUNDHEIT

