5 odd GTA Online features that low-key are its best ones too

GTA Online has tons of features that players enjoy. Its businesses, heists, and multiplayer modes account for an enjoyable experience. Moreover, grinding some of this content is also important to get rich in the game. However, the title also has some odd features that might not make much sense but are quite intriguing.

Oddly enough, some of these mechanics can turn out to be pretty useful at times. This article will offer five odd GTA Online features that are also its best ones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Los Santos Tram and 4 other odd GTA Online features that low-key are its best ones too

1) Car wash

Functional car washes can be found in Los Santos, and they do exactly what one would expect. GTA Online players can get their automobiles cleaned by visiting them, but this won't fix any damage. Going to Los Santos Customs, instead, can get both things done quickly, which makes the inclusion of this feature make little sense.

That said, it does somewhat add to the immersion and renders the game just a bit more realistic. It isn't known if car washes will return in GTA 6, but if they do, Rockstar should make them more useful.

2) Showering

Showering is another one of GTA Online's features that adds to the element of immersion rather than gameplay. Players can engage in this activity in their owned apartments

Although its inclusion is quite odd, the mechanic isn't entirely useless. This is because showering can wash off all the bloodstains and bruises endured during combat. This is a nice little detail that doesn't really impact the gameplay but is pretty interesting to have, nonetheless. Additionally, players singing in the shower via the microphone yields RP, albeit at a much lower rate than most usual tasks.

3) The Los Santos Tram

GTA 4 features the subway train as a means for fast travel. While accessible trains did return in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online counterpart in the form of the Los Santos Tram, it, unfortunately, cannot be used for the same purpose. This raises the question as to why this was included in the game at all.

A possible answer to this could be to make the in-game world seem more functional and alive. But despite the absence of a fast travel option, riding the tram and going through the city is quite a fun experience, and it can provide a relaxing getaway from the multiplayer grind.

4) Merryweather services

Merryweather Security, the corrupt private military firm, has been players' eternal rival in Grand Theft Auto Online's storyline. In fact, the organization was the primary antagonist in the multiplayer's June 2023 DLC called San Andreas Mercenaries.

But players can also pay Merryweather to provide backup, which is pretty odd considering the lore. In addition to this feature, Merryweather also offers services like ammo drop, boat pickup, helicopter pick up, and even an airstrike, all in exchange for a negligible fee.

5) Missions in Invite Only sessions

GTA Online businesses are among the best ways to make money in the game. Players could only complete the missions offered by them in Public sessions originally. However, this was changed to allow one to attempt them in Invite Only sessions as well. This has made the title more single-player-oriented, which is odd considering the fact that this is a multiplayer game.

However, this was an important change as griefing is a major problem in Public sessions. All your hard work would amount to nothing if someone decided to blow up your cargo during sell missions. Hence, letting one complete jobs in Invite Only sessions is one of the best decisions made by Rockstar Games.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you every visited the car wash in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes