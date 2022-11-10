5 most outstanding GTA: San Andreas characters and their voice actors, ranked

GTA: San Andreas is one of the most iconic titles in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It recently got an improved version when GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition was launched.

Many celebrities were cast as voice actors in the game, and they did a superb job portraying the characters.

It is said that voice actors can make or break a character. In this instance, the voice actors made the characters forever memorable.

This article ranks five of the best voice actors for characters in GTA: San Andreas.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ranking Ice-T as Madd Dogg, Clifton Powell as Big Smoke, and 3 other GTA: San Andreas voice actors and characters

5) Faizon Love as Sean "Sweet" Johnson

Sean "Sweet" Johnson is one of the leaders of the Grove Street Families gang. Despite being the older brother of game protagonist Carl Johnson, he is usually overshadowed by other characters. However, he is by no means a sub-par character.

Sweet is voiced by Faizon Love, who is best known for his roles in comedy movies like Elf, Made, and Couples Retreat. While the actor has appeared in many movies and television shows, many fans, particularly gamers, remember him for his role as the GTA San Andreas deuteragonist.

4) Ice-T as Madd Dogg

Madd Dogg is voiced by legendary rapper Ice-T. The character is inspired by Ice-T himself and real-life members of the N.W.A., Dr. Dre and Ice Cube.

Ice-T is considered one of the key figures in the emergence of the "gangsta" rap genre. Besides Madd Dogg's character, he also voiced Aaron Griffin in the video game Gears of War 3.

3) Young Maylay as Carl "CJ" Johnson

Carl "CJ" Johnson, the protagonist of GTA: San Andreas, is voiced by actor, rapper, and record producer Christopher Bellard, popularly known by his stage name Young Maylay.

CJ is considered to be one of the best characters in the GTA franchise. His deep commitment to his values and family endeared him to the San Andreas faithful and made him a fan favorite.

Young Maylay released his debut mixtape in 2005, called San Andreas: The Original Mixtape, hoping to follow up on the success of the game with a music career.

2) Clifton Powell as Big Smoke

Big Smoke is one of the main characters in GTA San Andreas, along with protagonist CJ and antagonist Officer Tenpenny.

Big Smoke is a high-ranking member of the Grove Street Families gang and is seen with CJ throughout the events of the game. He plays a major role in the plot, bringing the story to a dramatic end. However, the character wouldn't have been as iconic without Clifton Powell's phenomenal voice work.

Apart from his work in San Andreas, Powell is also known for his roles in movies like Rush Hour, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Friday After Next, and Ray. He has also appeared in television shows like South Central, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Saints & Sinners.

1) Samuel L. Jackson as Officer Frank Tenpenny

Officer Frank Tenpenny is the first antagonist that CJ meets in GTA: San Andreas. He is voiced by perhaps the most iconic actor ever to have voiced a Grand Theft Auto character, Samuel L. Jackson. Thanks to his phenomenal voice work, the actor ensured the character would never be forgotten.

Tenpenny plays a major role in GTA: San Andreas and is intricately tied to the plot. From the meeting between him and CJ to the very end, Tenpenny is bad news for the Grove Street Families.

