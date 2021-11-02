5 Peyote plant locations that are easy to reach in GTA Online

The Peyote Plants in GTA Online have to be one of the most enjoyable features in the game. The ability to turn players into animals has been the reason for many laughs in-game and on livestreams. Many players are on a quest to find these seasonal collectibles to see what Rockstar has in store for them.

One of the main motivations for players to find these Peyote plants is to be able to transform into Bigfoot in GTA Online. Sometimes, finding the Peyote plants' locations can be challenging as they are located in some of the most difficult spots on the map.

This article highlights 5 of the easiest-to-reach locations to find Peyote plants in GTA Online. Gravesight has uploaded all the 76 Peyote plants locations in his video, and in this article, players will get a highlight of the five easiest locations to find.

GTA Online: 5 easy to reach locations to find Peyote

5) Chamberlain Hills

Chamberlain Hills (Image via YouTube @Gravesight)

(Timestamp - 1:34)

The Peyote plant in Chamberlain Hills is at the center of the Los Santos city in GTA Online. This makes the plant very accessible for everyone in the game. Players can find this plant by the footpath near the bushes at the side of the building. Eating this Peyote will transform the player into a West Highland Terrier.

4) Los Santos International Airport

Los Santos International Airport (Image via YouTube @Gravesight)

(Timestamp - 2:09)

The Peyote plant at Los Santos International Airport is at one of the most accessible locations in the game. Being a little to the side before reaching the main airport, players can find this Peyote plant in the bushes, a little to the north of the airport. The plant is located between two buildings where players can spot eating benches. Eating this Peyote will transform players into a Poodle.

3) El Burro Heights

El Burro Heights (Image via YouTube @Gravesight)

(Timestamp - 8:20)

The Peyote plant in El Burro Heights can easily be found in the rural area, planted in the pot of a house. Once players find this plant and consume it, they transform into a Cormorant. This transformation lets players fly around the map and attack other players.

2) Davis

Davis (Image via YouTube @Gravesight)

(Timestamp - 9:40)

The Peyote plant in Davis can be found off the main road in a pot by a house. This is easily accessible for players as it is just off the main road. Consuming this plant will transform the player into a Labrador Retriever.

1) Strawberry

Strawberry (Image via YouTube @Gravesight)

(Timestamp - 10:12)

The Peyote plant at Strawberry in GTA Online can be easily found in the backyard of one of the houses in the area. Eating this Peyote plant transforms the player into a Border Collie dog.

Edited by R. Elahi