5 places the GTA 6 map should include

The recent GTA 6 leak revealed that the next Grand Theft Auto title would take players to a modern and expanded iteration of Vice City. Due to these revelations, many fans are expecting to encounter multiple new locations that they will get to explore in the upcoming game.

The map for GTA 6 also appears to be far more accurate for the state of Florida than any previous GTA title. As a result, this is one of the primary reasons why players anticipate seeing diverse real-life locations in the game.

Thus, the hype for the new GTA title is at an all-time high, and this article will look at five places that Rockstar Games should feature on GTA 6's map.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

These are some of the exciting real-life locations that GTA 6 should try to include on its map for players to visit

5) Wynwood

Wynwood is a popular art and entertainment neighborhood in Miami, Florida. If GTA 6 is trying to incorporate real-life locations into the game, then Wynwood should definitely be present.

The entire district has many buildings covered with beautiful graffiti art, making the entire location colorful and vibrant.

Because of this, the location will easily become very memorable and give the map a fantastic aesthetic quality that players will love to experience repeatedly. Moreover, Rockstar Games will also have an excellent opportunity to incorporate graffiti drawing missions as a reference to GTA San Andreas.

4) Disney World

Florida is home to one of the earliest Disney Worlds to be established in the USA, so it would be great to see this iconic entertainment resort complex in the game.

Disney would probably not allow accurate recreation, so the best way would be to create a parody or satirical version of Disneyland that might comment on consumer culture or excessive commodification of art.

In any case, having something like a Disneyland in GTA 6 with interactive rides, shows, and mini-games will make the game fun. Additionally, players can also explore many new storylines in this exciting setting.

3) National Forest parks

Many fans believe Grand Theft Auto 6 will include extensive forests where players can explore and even hunt animals. Forests are an essential component of Grand Theft Auto 5. Therefore, Grand Theft Auto 6 could feature even larger forest lands and parks for players to investigate.

Florida has a lot of national parks, so it would be great to see some of them recreated in-game. There is also a wide variety of flora and fauna that can also be added to the game. This will only make GTA 6 more atmospheric and entertaining to play.

2) Swamps

Swamps will be an amazing addition to Grand Theft Auto 6 as they are not only native to Florida but also great locations for different missions and activities.

As they are forested wetlands, they have a mysterious and even sinister quality, which will bring more personality to the entire map. Players are also hoping for the "Skunk Ape" (read Bigfoot) Easter egg to be in this location.

1) Space Center

Florida is also recognized for the Kennedy Space Center, which has hosted numerous notable space exploration flights, including the Apollo missions. Due to its historical significance, Rockstar should include this space center in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Players should also be able to explore this enormous facility and even interact with some of its features. If Rockstar Games wants to be a bit over the top with the upcoming installment, they can make the spaceships accessible to the players.

Having an authentic space station will also enhance the possibility of including space exploration (or UFOs) as a part of the story, which, while doubtful, will be a fascinating thing to include, especially in this present culture where space travel is enjoying a lot of mainstream popularity.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes