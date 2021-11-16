5 planes from GTA Online that should return with GTA 6

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 has been receiving fewer queries due to the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. And yet, fans can't help but wonder what amazing planes will be added to the latest sequel of the series.

GTA 6 has not been officially announced by Rockstar Games but many players are speculating what the game will be like.

Flying planes in GTA Online is extremely fun and many players love taking to the skies. There are 34 unique planes in GTA Online and fans can't wait to see which of them will be included in GTA 6 upon its release.

5 GTA Online planes that fans wish to see again in GTA 6

1) Luxor

The Luxor, like the name suggests, is a luxury plane that players can fly around in GTA Online. This is the preferred vehicle for many players, especially while playing as a CEO.

The aircraft is fitted with modern equipment to support luxury and players can even enjoy champagne while flying in this plane. Players who crave a lavish life would love to have Luxor in GTA 6.

2) Titan

Titan is a military aircraft that can accomodate 10 players at a time. Based entirely on Lockheed C-130 Hercules, the large cargo aircraft is rather slow but durable. It is one of the most iconic planes in GTA Online as it is a part of the mission 'A Titan of a job'. Many players would love to see the return of plane in GTA 6.

3) Avenger

The Avenger is a large plane introduced to GTA Online as a part of the Doomsday heist. The plane works like a 'Mobile Operations Center' and is one of the most versatile vehicles in GTA Online. Players would love to see the feature packed Avenger in GTA 6 as it will only make the game more interesting.

4) Hydra

The Hydra is a high-speed jet in GTA Online and many players prefer this particular plane as their weapon of choice for a dog fight.

It has many cool features that are unique to the aircraft, such as the ability to take off vertically and the ability to hover mid-air. Many players expect this jet to be in GTA 6 as it is the ideal aerial vehicle.

5) P-996 Lazer

The Lazer is the fastest jet in GTA Online. Known as 'the best fighter jet' in the game, Lazer is based on the F-16C Fighting Falcon. Additionally, the jet comes with a homing missile system.

Although it's is not durable, the speed of the jet is enough to avoid homing missiles from enemies. Fans definitely want to see this aircraft in GTA 6 as it is extremely agile and packs a lot of firepower.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan